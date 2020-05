Postponements and cancellations

Walk for Hunger — May 3 — Boston Common — Canceled

Roosevelt Run 5k, Hyde Park — May 5 — Hyde Park — Canceled

Mother’s Day Walk — May 10 — Roxbury/Dorchester/Downtown - event was moved online, virtual walkathon — Moved online

Lilac Sunday — May 10 — Arboretum — Canceled

Boston Pride Parade and Festival — May 13 — Back Bay/South End/Boston Common — Canceled

Mayflower Sails — May 14 - 19 — Charlestown — Canceled

Advertisement

HarpoonFest — May 15 - 16 — Seaport — Canceled

ASCRS Run for Sight — May 17 — Boston Common — Canceled

Haitian American Parade — May 20 — Mattapan — Canceled

Boston Calling — May 22- 24 — Allston — Canceled

Boston Run to Remember — May 24 — Seaport/Downtown — Canceled

Mount Hope Cemetery Memorial Day observance — May 25 — Mattapan — Canceled

Antique Roadshow — May 25 — Copley Square — Canceled

North End Music & Performing Arts Center Perform-a-thon — May 30 — North End — Moved online

Adidas Boost Games — May 31 — Back Bay — Canceled

Unity Peace Festival — June — Ronan Park — Canceled

Haley House Block Party — June — Roxbury — Canceled

Various Italian feasts and processions in the North End — June - September — North End — Canceled

Charlestown Pride Week — June 6 - 10 — Charlestown — Canceled

Dorchester Day Parade — Jun 7 — Dorchester — Canceled

Beacon Hill Art Walk — Jun 7 — Beacon Hill — Canceled

Boston Dyke March — Jun 12 — Boston Common — Canceled

Battle of Bunker Hill Day Parade — Jun 14 — Charlestown — Canceled

Advertisement

Donna Summer Disco — Jun 19 — Copley Square — Canceled

John P. McKeon Post Father’s Day Road Race — Jun 21 — Dorchester — Canceled

Father’s Day and Families Fun Day, Harambee Park — Jun 21 — Mattapan — Canceled

JP Morgan Corporate Challenge — Jun 25 — Boston Common/Back Bay — Postponed

Boston Art & Music Soul Festival — Jun 27 — Franklin Park — Canceled

Hare Krishna Festival of Chariots — Jun 27 — Boston Common — Canceled

Dudley Jazz Festival — July — Mary Hannon Park — Canceled

Boston Unity Cup soccer tournament — July — East Boston — Canceled

Boston Harborfest — July — Downtown/Seaport — Canceled

Independence Day Celebration — Jul 4 — City Hall Plaza, Faneuil Hall, the Esplanade — Canceled

Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts — July 24 - 26 — City Hall Plaza — Canceled

NAACP National Convention — July 25 - 29 — Boston — Postponed

Caribbean Carnival Parade — Aug 29 — Blue Hill Ave — Canceled