Uber reportedly in talks to acquire Grubhub

Uber recently approached Grubhub with a potential all-stock takeover bid, said two of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details were confidential. In response, Grubhub asked for two Uber shares for each of its shares, two of the people said. That would value Grubhub’s stock at more than $60 a share, pegging a deal at around $6.1 billion, or roughly a 25 percent premium to Grubhub’s closing price on Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber is in talks to acquire Grubhub, said three people with knowledge of the discussions, aiming to create one giant player in food delivery as more people turn toward those services in the coronavirus pandemic.

The talks still could fall apart, the people cautioned.

The discussions are a sign of how thoroughly the coronavirus has upended everything from the way that people are eating to how businesses must shift to find new growth. While food delivery has been offered for years, usage of the services has surged in the pandemic as consumers stay home and many restaurants across the country remain shut down.

At the same time, companies like Uber are trying to limit damage to their business from the coronavirus — its main ride-hailing business has cratered as people have stopped traveling — and instead double down on services that are growing. The food delivery business has also been highly competitive, with rivals regularly undercutting one another on delivery prices, so a deal that would unite two of the players could help reduce those pressures.

A combined Uber Eats, the ride service’s meal delivery unit, and Grubhub would have about 55 percent of the food delivery market in the United States, according to Wedbush Securities. DoorDash, which has filed to go public and has approximately 35 percent, the firm estimated, would be its largest US rival.

“We’ve long believed that consolidation in online food delivery is inevitable, as too many companies with identical business models are depressing industry profitability via a cutthroat battle for market share expansion,” said Tom White, an analyst for D.A. Davidson.

But he added that if a deal were to happen, it would receive even closer regulatory scrutiny than usual, “given the impact any deal could have on a restaurant industry that is struggling to survive in the face of the pandemic.”

After Bloomberg reported the talks between Grubhub and Uber, Grubhub’s shares soared more than 37 percent, while Uber’s rose more than 6 percent.

Uber approached Grubhub after the pandemic hit, said one person with knowledge of the deal talks. By then, Uber’s main ride-hailing business had been severely hurt as most travel was halted. Last week, the company posted a $2.9 billion loss for the first three months of the year and said that even though its revenue was up from a year earlier, its ride-hailing business had all but collapsed in March. It also announced it was laying off 14 percent of its workforce.

But its Uber Eats division, has been a bright spot. Revenue for the business rose 53 percent in the first quarter from a year ago.

Grubhub, founded in 2004, pioneered a model of collecting the menus and information for tens of thousands of restaurants and making them available to diners through its website and apps. It generates revenue by taking a cut of each meal order. But while Grubhub took customers’ orders, restaurants provided their own delivery drivers to fulfill those orders.

That model changed in recent years with the rise of Uber Eats and DoorDash, which provided their own couriers to restaurants. Grubhub, which went public in 2014, has since had to spend more to compete with those new rivals. While it was once consistently profitable, it reported a loss of $33.4 million in its most recent quarter.

Demand for Grubhub’s services has increased during the coronavirus outbreak, the company said in an earnings report last week. The average amount spent per order rose to $40 from $32 a year earlier.

But analysts said Grubhub was forced to pour most of what its earns back into the business to fend off competitors.

“Grubhub faces an increasingly uphill battle in the world of logistics giants like Uber and Amazon,” said James Cakmak, an analyst at Clockwise Capital. “An exit like this is a best-case scenario.”