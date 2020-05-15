US delivers another blow to Huawei with new tech restrictions

The rule changes will prevent companies from selling chips to Huawei that are made with US manufacturing equipment or based on designs that are the product of US software and technology, the Commerce Department said. Companies can apply for a license to continue supplying products to Huawei, but the administration said the presumption will be to deny those requests.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration issued new rules Friday that will bar Huawei and its suppliers from using US technology and software, a significant escalation in its battle with the Chinese telecom giant and one that will probably inflame tensions with Beijing.

While the restrictions could have sweeping implications, semiconductor industry executives and analysts said they were still waiting to analyze the detailed text of the rule, which was expected to be released Friday afternoon.

The move seemed aimed at inflicting further damage on Huawei, which continues to rely on US-made machinery and software designs to make the chips for its smartphones and tablets, as well as the companies that supply it. The Trump administration has singled out Huawei as a threat to national security, saying that its gear should not be trusted because it is beholden to the Chinese government, an accusation the company has denied.

The measure comes on top of several restrictions taken against Huawei in the past year. The administration added the Chinese telecom giant to an “entity list” last May, barring exports of US products to Huawei and 114 of its affiliates unless suppliers had first obtained a license.

After that rule was imposed, Huawei took steps to reduce its reliance on US chip manufacturers like Qualcomm and ramp up its in-house production through a chip unit, HiSilicon.

But HiSilicon still relies on outside manufacturers, including Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., or SMIC, and Taiwanese chip maker TSMC, to mass-produce chips to its specifications. And many of those operations rely to some extent on technology that was developed and refined in the United States, where the semiconductor industry originated.

In a statement Friday, the Commerce Department said that Huawei had tried to “undermine” its previous restrictions by using US software and technology to make its own semiconductors and purchasing products from foreign foundries that use US equipment.

“There has been a very highly technically loophole through which Huawei has been able, in effect, to use US technology with foreign fab producers,” said Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary, in an interview Friday morning on Fox Business Network. He said the changes announced Friday were tailored moves “to try to correct that loophole and make sure that the American fab foundries are competing on an equal footing with the foreign ones.”

While the scope of the measure remains unclear, it could weigh on major chip contract manufacturers that sell to Huawei, particularly SMIC and TSMC, which rely heavily on US manufacturing tools. It may also clamp down on sales by makers of semiconductor equipment, like Applied Materials, KLA Corp., and Lam Research, as well as chip design software companies.

Kevin Wolf, a partner at Akin Gump and a former Commerce Department official, called the rule a “novel, complex expansion of US export controls.” But he said the regulation would only apply narrowly to chips that are designed by Huawei and its affiliates and thus would not affect other items made by US or foreign companies outside the United States that are now sold to Huawei.

The move comes at a moment of heightened tensions between the United States and China. President Trump has blamed China for not doing enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus and has suggested the United States may punish the Chinese government. Trump has also begun threatening to scrap the trade deal the two countries signed in January.

“This came from China,” Trump said at a White House event to discuss a vaccine Friday. “It should have been stopped in China before it got out to the world.”

The new measure against Huawei, one of China’s biggest technology companies and a crown jewel of Chinese innovation, could also prompt a backlash against US technology companies that depend on sales to China, such as Qualcomm and Apple.

On Friday evening, the English edition of the Chinese state-controlled newspaper Global Times cited an unnamed source who said that the Chinese government was ready to retaliate against the new US moves.

“Based on what I know, if the US further blocks key technology supply to Huawei, China will activate the ‘unreliable entity list,’ restrict or investigate US companies such as Qualcomm, Cisco, and Apple, and suspend the purchase of Boeing airplanes,” wrote Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, on Twitter.