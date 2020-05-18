SoftBank in crisis amid record losses

Still, Masayoshi Son, the exuberant chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, mustered another spirited defense of his troubled empire Monday, shifting from contrite to brash and back again in a performance that sought to both reassure investors and restore his own bruised reputation.

TOKYO — His flagship tech fund is losing money. His company just posted billions in losses. And a key ally, Chinese technology mogul Jack Ma, stepped aside.

Son’s earnings presentation came just hours after the company announced that Ma, co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, had resigned from its board. That news was quickly followed by an earnings report describing losses that were the largest on record not just for SoftBank, but for any listed Japanese company ever, according to NHK, the public broadcaster.

The company reported an annual operating loss of 1.36 trillion yen, or $12.7 billion, in the fiscal year that ended March 31, its first annual loss in 15 years. It reported a profit of $19.6 billion during the same period last year. The company had a net income loss of $894 million.

The dismal results were driven largely by SoftBank’s investment in WeWork, the office space company, and Uber, as well as poor showings by other technology-related companies that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors had been bracing for the results. The company had released two earnings warnings, telling markets to expect that its $100 billion Vision Fund — an investment vehicle that became a major finance force in the technology world — would post losses on the order of $16.7 billion.

The company’s losses were slightly higher than its estimates, and the Vision Fund reported a loss of $17.7 billion, greater than predicted.

With the pandemic in mind, the company joined other major corporations in declining to forecast its earnings for the coming fiscal year, noting that because of the virus “it remains difficult to forecast the medium-term impact on the company’s business and financial results.”

During his presentation, Son refused to be drawn out about Ma’s departure, saying that it was a decision Ma had made on his own and that the two men “will remain friends for the rest of our lives.” Last year, Ma retired as executive chairman of Alibaba, saying that he would pull back from his business endeavors to focus on philanthropy.

Son was an early investor in Alibaba. His $20 million initial stake grew to be valued at more than $100 billion, making it one of SoftBank’s most valuable holdings.

The company has used those assets as collateral to help transform itself from a telecom firm into the world’s largest and most powerful tech investor. Through the Vision Fund, financed in part with money from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, Son has pumped enormous amounts of capital into cutting-edge and often risky startups, companies that he believes have the potential to effectively monopolize entire industries.

That vision was challenged last year by the spectacular implosion of WeWork over allegations of mismanagement and self-dealing.

The coronavirus has threatened to destroy Son’s dream. It has drained huge amounts of value from SoftBank’s portfolio of companies, like Uber and Oyo, the Indian hospitality company, which have proved particularly susceptible to the pandemic’s effects.

Unbowed, Son has doubled down on himself. Last month, SoftBank said it would sell down $41 billion of its assets to increase its cash reserves and finance an ambitious plan to buy back $23 billion worth of its own shares and shore up its falling stock price.

In a separate announcement Monday, SoftBank said that it would spend $4.7 billion toward that goal by the end of March 2021, doubling the amount it had already pledged in March of this year.

The money to finance it, Son confirmed during his presentation, came in part from sales of the company’s position in Alibaba.

Shares of SoftBank closed up nearly 3 percent Monday.