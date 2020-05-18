‘Triple whammy’ of good news powers Dow more than 900 points higher

Moderna said a large clinical trial to determine the treatment’s effectiveness would follow in July.

The Dow Jones industrial average surged nearly 700 points at the opening bell, then kept going, after Moderna, a Cambridge, Mass., biotech company, announced that an early-stage human trial for its coronavirus vaccine had successfully produced COVID-19 antibodies in participants.

Moderna’s share price soared nearly 20 percent, to $80.00.

Investors also found comfort in comments by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell during a ‘‘60 Minutes’’ interview broadcast Sunday. He said that the central bank is ‘‘not out of ammunition by a long shot’’ as it moves to support the economic recovery, even as he cautioned that it could stretch late into 2021.

The comment come as most states have begun to ease restrictions on businesses and social activity after weeks of stay-home orders affecting about 315 million Americans.

At Monday’s close, the Dow was up 911 points, or 3.9 percent, to 24,597.37. The broader Standard & Poor’s 500 index soared 3.2 percent, to 2,953.91, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.4 percent, to 9,234.83.

David Rosenberg, chief economist at Rosenberg Research, said investors were being rewarded with a ‘‘triple whammy of good news’’ after two weeks of market volatility marked by dramatic intraday swings as bad news piled up, interspersed with notes of optimism on the medical-research front, rising consumer sentiment, and rumblings from business.

‘‘For one, there is palpable relief that the majority of the states are reopening their economies, including 75 percent of California,’’ Rosenberg said in an e-mail to The Washington Post.

‘‘Second, there is growing hope that a vaccine is coming our way sooner, rather than later. Lastly, Fed Chairman Jay Powell told investors over the weekend that the central bank’s checkbook remains wide open, strongly hinting that more monetary policy stimulus is on its way.’’

Last week, fresh economic data revealed the pandemic’s mounting economic toll: The Labor Department on Thursday reported weekly jobless claims of 3 million, bringing the two-month total to more than 36 million unemployed people.

April’s retail sales plummeted 16.4 percent, a drop that was worse than analysts had predicted as lockdowns kept consumers at home.

The darkening retail picture prompted some economists to issue even graver predictions for second-quarter gross domestic product, given that consumer spending accounts for about 70 percent of US economic growth.

The economy shrank 4.8 percent in the first quarter — the biggest decline since the Great Recession — and some analysts believe the April-to-June period could see a contraction of as much as 40 percent.

‘‘The economic collapse has taken a dangerous turn where now it is consumer prices that are being pulled down into the abyss as consumers sitting at home have postponed their purchases,’’ Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist and MUFG Union Bank, wrote in a commentary.

‘‘The danger is that consumers will see that prices are falling and actually stop buying goods and services to wait for even cheaper prices and a better deal which will only serve to prolong the recession and reinforce the economy’s downward spiral into the unknown.’’

That put investors in a selling frame of mind, with the Dow ending the week 2.6 percent lower. The S&P 500 fell 2.2 percent, and the Nasdaq shed 1.2 percent over the five-day run.

But Monday’s news led investors to leave safe havens for riskier ground.

In addition, crude oil prices continue to recover, adding to the positive sentiment, as the easing of restrictions around the world is also reining in fears of an oil glut.

West Texas intermediate crude, the US oil benchmark, jumped 7.8 percent, to $31.83 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading up 7.7 percent, at $35 per barrel.

‘‘The supply cuts of the last month combined with gradual reopening of various countries around the world has put a significant dent in the supply/demand imbalance and alleviated capacity concerns that led to last months panic,’’ wrote Craig Erlam, an analyst with OANDA, in a commentary released Monday.