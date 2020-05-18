Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs

Uber eliminated an additional 3,000 jobs on Monday, the latest in a series of cost cuts by the company which has been hammered by the pandemic’s impact on its global ride-hailing business and has never turned a profit. Combined with the 3,700 employees in customer support and human resources Uber dismissed earlier this month, the cuts now total about 25 percent of the entire workforce. A company spokesman said more job cuts could come. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Target to continue pay hike through July 4

Target Corp. said it will extend its temporary $2-an-hour pay hike for workers through July 4 as the company continues to deal with higher demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The company is also extending policies that give employees who are 65 or older, pregnant, or with medical conditions paid leave for up to 30 days. Workers will also get access to backup care for children or family members. The move contrasts with recent moves by retailers such as Amazon.com Inc. and Kroger Inc., which are winding down higher hourly pay initiatives as the coronavirus lockdown persists across much of the United States. This will be the second extension of higher pay for Target, which initially announced wage increases in March. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

J.C. Penney to close more than 190 stores

J.C. Penney will close almost 30 percent of its 846 stores as part of a restructuring under bankruptcy protection. The Plano, Texas, retailer said Monday that it plans to close about 192 stores by February 2021, and then 50 additional stores in the year after that. That would leave the company with just over 600 stores. Penney filed for bankruptcy reorganization on Friday, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down all stores. The pandemic has begun to fell some of the weakest companies as retail sales plunge. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney. All three were already laden with debt and having trouble connecting with consumers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

Asian-Americans lead the way in move away from traditional tV viewing

Asian-Americans, more than any other group, are using digital devices and streaming services for their television viewing, according to a report made public Monday. The Nielsen company study said that Asian-Americans are becoming key consumers and influencers in entertainment and gaming. And Asian-Americans are proving to be more tech savvy as their purchasing power widens, the report found. They are leaving behind live TV for Internet-based viewing at nearly double the rate of the total US population. It found that about 82 percent of Asian-Americans subscribe to at least one streaming service, compared to 72 percent of the total population. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney slowly opens part of its shopping and dining complex in Florida

As Walt Disney World prepares to allow some third-party shops and restaurants to open at its entertainment complex later this week, it’s posting a warning. While enhanced safety measures are being taken at Disney Springs, “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,’’ the company said Monday on a website for the entertainment complex. “COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable,’’ the warning said. “By visiting Disney Springs you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.’’ Next week, Disney World plans to open more shops and restaurants at Disney Springs, a high-end outdoor shopping area with restaurants, movie theaters, a bowling alley, and a Cirque du Soleil theater. All workers and visitors over age 2 will be required to wear face masks at Disney Springs. Workers and visitors also will have to get temperature checks and anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees will be denied entry. The number of guests allowed in will be limited to encourage social distancing, and extra hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be in place, the company said. Neither Disney World nor Univeral officials have said when they plan to reopen theme parks and hotels at their resorts. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CREDIT CARDS

Amex employees to keep working from home

American Express Co. chief executive Steve Squeri said a majority of the company’s employees will work remotely through the end of this year as it seeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus. While the New York-based credit-card issuer wants to be prepared to have half of normal staffing at most locations by the end of the year, Squeri doesn’t expect it “to get anywhere near the 50 percent mark by the end of 2020,” he told employees in a video message Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CAR RENTALS

Hertz gets a new CEO as it fights to avoid bankruptcy

Hertz promoted the head of its North American car-rental operations to lead the company as its chief executive officer leaves in the midst of efforts to ward off bankruptcy. Paul Stone, a Hertz executive vice president and chief retail operations officer, becomes CEO immediately after the resignation of Kathryn Marinello, according to a statement. The company has until May 22 to restructure lease payments with bondholders and has cast doubt on its ability to pay debt obligations and continue as a going concern. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

One-third of US small businesses have ceased operations, survey finds

One-third of US small businesses have stopped operating, while another 11 percent expect to fail in the next three months if Covid-19 conditions persist, according to an April survey of 86,000 business owners and employees by Facebook and the Small Business Roundtable. Most of the closed businesses don’t know how they will find the money to reopen, and don’t expect to rehire employees that they had to cut. More than one-third of the businesses surveyed say their sales have moved completely online. Facebook has raced to build new tools for them, such as digital gift cards and food delivery buttons, so that they can recover more quickly. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EXERCISE

Peloton accuses NordicTrack of copying its ‘live’ programs

Peloton filed a lawsuit claiming NordicTrack maker Icon Health & Fitness Inc. copied its interactive fitness programs and lied in advertising to undercut a more popular rival. Icon Health has “attempted to free ride off Peloton’s innovative technology” by integrating patented features that make archived classes seem “live” to users and a way to let two people in different locations access the archived class and compete against each other in real time, Peloton claims. Even before going public last year, the company said, there had been a surge in copycats that want to mimic the experience of “live” classes on demand. In February, Peloton settled a patent-infringement suit it had filed against another rival, Flywheel, over similar technology. Officials with Logan, Utah-based Icon couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. — BLOOMBERG NEWS