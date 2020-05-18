Unemployment Likely to Remain High Through 2021, Fed Study Says

While uncertainty abounds in economic forecasting, US unemployment will likely stay “severely” elevated well into next year, according to a report by two economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

The jobless rate has already climbed to historic levels in just two months following the onset of the coronavirus-induced economic lockdown. A return to low unemployment will depend on how quickly and successfully the virus is contained, Nicolas Petrosky-Nadeau and Robert Valletta wrote in a letter posted Monday on the bank’s website.

“Our analysis suggests that returning to pre-outbreak unemployment levels by sometime in 2021 would require a significantly more rapid pace of hiring than during any past economic recovery,” they wrote.