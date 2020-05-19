Stimulus debit cards to bear Trump’s name

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday unveiled a new debit card that will be issued by the federal government for Americans receiving stimulus funds. The cards, Mnuchin noted, bear Trump’s name. “Mr. President, we now have developed debit cards,” Mnuchin said at a Cabinet meeting. “In an effort to expedite money to people even quicker in a very safe way, I’m pleased to show you what a debit card looks like with your name on it, Mr. President.” The card Mnuchin displayed was empty, he noted. But he told Trump: “I want you to see what many Americans will now get so that we can get their money to them even quicker and going forward, we think debit cards are a safe and secure way of delivering refunds.” “So I sign the letter again, or not?” Trump jokingly asked, referring to his signature on the stimulus letters that have gone out in recent weeks.” “The next time we send money, you’ll get to send another letter,” Mnuchin replied. — WASHINGTON POST

HEALTH CARE PRODUCTS

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder

Johnson & Johnson discontinued its legacy talc-based baby-powder products in the United States and Canada after thousands of suits alleging asbestos contamination led to a decline in sales. J&J has faced lawsuits accusing it of hiding the cancer risks tied its talc-based version of baby powder since 2014. Juries across the United States have hit the company with billions of dollars in actual and punishment damages over their handling of the product. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Walmart’s online sales soar 74 percent during pandemic

Walmart became one of the few lifelines to millions of people as the coronavirus spread, leading to surging profit and sales during the fiscal first quarter. Online sales in the United States jumped 74 percent for the quarter ended April 30, which captured the brunt of the pandemic. Same-store sales rose 10 percent at US Walmart stores on strong sales of food, health, and wellness goods. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Pandemic a final blow for Pier 1

Pier 1 Imports Inc. said it would seek bankruptcy court approval to wind down its brick-and-mortar operations after the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for the US retailer to find a buyer. The company said in a statement Tuesday it intends to sell its inventory and remaining assets, including its intellectual property and e-commerce business, through the court-supervised process. Pier 1 sought court protection in February with plans to shut about half of its stores and said it was in talks with multiple potential buyers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon reopening warehouses in France with new safety measures

Amazon is gradually reopening its warehouses in France after consulting with unions on new virus safety measures, in an effort to end weeks of legal troubles that had sharply curtailed the company’s business. In a victory for labor unions, French courts ruled last month that Amazon hadn’t done enough to protect its workers from the coronavirus. The world’s largest online retailer shut its French warehouses as a result – just as demand soared because stores were shuttered by virus restrictions. After protracted negotiations, Amazon started a three-week reopening process Tuesday.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

RESTAURANTS

Outdoor diners in Maryland kept apart by ‘bumper tables’

Diners in a Maryland beach town are bouncing back into eating out amid the coronavirus pandemic with a little help from inflatable inner tubes on wheels. About a dozen of the so-called “bumper tables” were rolled out at Fish Tales, a restaurant in Ocean City, Md., on Saturday, news outlets reported. The inflated tube tables were created by Baltimore-based company Revolution Event Design & Production to allow people to practice social distancing while eating and talking in outdoor settings. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Woman files discrimination suit against NY hedge fund

New York hedge fund Advent Capital Management subjected a former junior investment associate to ‘‘relentless, egregious discrimination’’ and then fired her for complaining about it to the firm’s top executives, she alleged in a lawsuit. Male traders and portfolio managers at the firm ranked women on a 1-10 scale, called them demeaning names, and classified them according to whether men would marry, kill, or have sex with them, Courtney Robb said in her complaint, filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan. Robb said she was hired by Advent in August 2016 and fired in May 2017. Advent, which had assets under management of $8.5 billion as of April 30, said in a statement it is ‘‘a minority-owned firm which takes seriously its commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace’’ and takes ‘‘all employee concerns extremely seriously.’’ Robb said she complained to Advent’s former chief operating officer and was later fired after a closed-door meeting in which the firm’s president and chief investment officer, Tracy Maitland, excused the behavior as ‘‘locker room talk.’’

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

LEGAL

Trump and his children fail to derail suit over marketing firm

President Trump and his children failed to put on hold a lawsuit brought by a group of entrepreneurs who claim they were ripped off by the family’s decade-long endorsements of a troubled multilevel marketing company on “Celebrity Apprentice.” The Trumps sought to halt the lawsuit while they appealed a ruling that denied their request to force the case into arbitration. But on Monday, US District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan said such a move isn’t warranted because the family isn’t likely to win on appeal. The plaintiffs are contractually bound to arbitrate disputes with the marketing company, ACN Opportunity LLC, but the Trumps aren’t parties to those agreements and ACN isn’t a defendant in the lawsuit. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOSPITALITY

Manhattan hotel victim of tourism drop

The Times Square Edition, a Manhattan hotel that opened to great fanfare last year, is slated to close permanently in August as the coronavirus grinds tourism to a halt and the hotel’s owner faces off with lenders. A representative for Marriott International Inc., which operates the Edition brand, says that it expects to cease operations of the property on or about Aug. 13. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s workers in Chicago sue over safety procedures

McDonald’s Corp. was sued by a handful of workers in Chicago who claim the restaurant chain has failed to keep them and others safe while they continue to serve food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Five employees sued in Illinois state court Tuesday claiming they are being forced to work “in close proximity” to potentially infected co-workers and customers, and that McDonald’s and its franchise restaurants “are failing to take important steps to contain the virus. McDonald’s managers have told workers to reuse gloves, accused employees of trying to steal gloves, and claimed that there’s no need to physically distance if they restrict contact with others to under 10 minutes, according to the lawsuit. McDonald’s said in a statement that it has updated nearly 50 safety procedures, including “wellness checks, protective barriers, adhering to social-distancing guidelines for customers and crew, using gloves and masks, increasing the frequency of hand washing and moving to contactless operations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS