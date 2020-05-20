Senate Passes Bill to Delist Chinese Companies From Exchanges

If a company can’t show that it is not under such control or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board isn’t able to audit the company for three consecutive years to determine that it is not under the control of a foreign government, the company’s securities would be banned from the exchanges.

The bill, introduced by Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, and Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, was approved by unanimous consent and would require companies to certify that they are not under the control of a foreign government.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved legislation Wednesday that could lead to Chinese companies such as Alibaba and Baidu being barred from listing on US stock exchanges amid increasingly tense relations between the world’s two largest economies.

“I do not want to get into a new Cold War,” Kennedy said on the Senate floor, adding that he wants “China to play by the rules.”

So far, no companion measure has been introduced in the House of Representatives, according to a Senate aide familiar with the bill.

“Publicly listed companies should all be held to the same standards, and this bill makes common sense changes to level the playing field and give investors the transparency they need to make informed decisions,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “I’m proud that we were able to pass it today with overwhelming bipartisan support, and I urge our House colleagues to act quickly.”

The legislation — S. 945 — is another example of the rising bipartisan pushback against China in Congress that had been building over trade and other issues. It has been amplified especially by Republicans as President Trump has sought to blame China as the main culprit in the coronavirus pandemic.

GOP lawmakers have in recent weeks unleashed a torrent of legislation aimed at punishing China for not being more forthcoming with information or proactive in restricting travel as the coronavirus began to spread from the Wuhan province, where it was first detected.

But the president’s focus on blaming China for the pandemic has threatened what had been a strong bipartisan consensus that the United States needs to get tougher on the country.

Some Democrats have begun to shy away from initiatives that could be seen as further politicizing the issue as the United States heads toward November’s presidential election.

Kennedy told Fox Business on Tuesday that the bill would apply to US exchanges such as NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange.