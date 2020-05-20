Volkswagen Settles Emissions Charges Against Two Managers

The penalty is modest compared with the more than 20 billion euros that the company has paid in connection with the scandal.

In return, prosecutors will drop the charges against the pair, Hans Dieter Pötsch, the chairman of Volkswagen’s supervisory board, and Herbert Diess, the chief executive, the company said in a statement. The company did not admit any wrongdoing.

FRANKFURT — Volkswagen has agreed to pay a fine of 9 million euros ($10 million) to settle criminal charges against its two highest-ranking executives who were accused by German prosecutors of failing to warn shareholders about an emissions cheating scandal, the company said Wednesday.

The settlement removes a legal burden from Diess as he tries to steer Volkswagen through a brutal downturn. Registrations of new passenger cars plummeted 76 percent in April, the biggest drop on record, because of coronavirus lockdowns, the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Tuesday.

Pötsch and Diess were charged last year with stock market manipulation because, prosecutors said, they had neglected their duty to tell shareholders that the company was about to be accused of using illegal software in diesel vehicles to conceal excess emissions. Both managers denied wrongdoing and continued to do so Wednesday. They had faced prison terms of up to five years if convicted.

German prosecutors continue to pursue criminal charges against dozens of other former Volkswagen executives accused of devising the illegal software and then staging a coverup when regulators in the United States became suspicious. The suspects in the case include Martin Winterkorn, the chief executive until his resignation days after the emissions cheating came to light. He has also denied wrongdoing.

Volkswagen is still recovering from the financial damage that occurred after the US Environmental Protection Agency accused the carmaker in 2015 of illegally cloaking poisonous emissions for almost a decade.

The company later pleaded guilty to charges in the United States that it had programmed diesel cars to recognize when they were being tested for emissions compliance and crank up emissions controls in response.