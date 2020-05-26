Stocks soar as New York Stock Exchange reopens trading floor

‘‘With more signs of the worst of the virus being behind us, investors are beginning to focus on more countries reopening and the lifting of travel bans around the world,’’ Torsten Slok, chief economist for Deutsche Bank Securities, said by e-mail. ‘‘More signs of reopening and more signs of travel bans being lifted creates more clarity for markets.’’

The Dow Jones industrial average closed the day up 530 points, about 2.2 percent, to push the blue-chip index to just shy of 25,000. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 36 points, about 1.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 15 points, or about 0.2 percent.

NEW YORK — Stocks soared Tuesday after the holiday weekend as the nationwide shutdown continued to unwind, more drug companies chased coronavirus vaccines, and the New York Stock Exchange reopened its floor to traders for the first time in two months.

Advertisement

President Trump marked the advance on social media. ‘‘Market up BIG, DOW crosses 25,000. S&P 500 over 3000. States should open up ASAP. The Transition to Greatness has started, ahead of schedule. There will be ups and downs, but next year will be one of the best ever!’’ he said in a Twitter post.

Merck & Co., a Dow component, was up 2 percent early Tuesday after the pharmaceutical giant announced several advances against the coronavirus, including teaming up with another company to develop a vaccine as well as new treatments for virus patients. The stock ended the day 1.2 percent higher.

Merck joins several other companies racing to develop a vaccine to stop a disease that has claimed nearly 100,000 American lives.

All 11 S&P stock sectors advanced, led by financials and industrials, which had been unloved sectors whose comebacks signal that the slow recovery is broadening.

‘‘Laggards like banks and industrials are leading, a sign that investors want to be in the market but [are] searching for value,’’ David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management, wrote in an e-mail.

Advertisement

Shares in consumer cyclical stocks were showing big gains, another sign that investors believe the economy is strengthening. Airline stocks were on a tear, with United ending the day up 16.3 percent, American up nearly 15 percent, Southwest 12.6 percent higher, and Delta up 13 percent.

Nearly every one of the 30 Dow blue chips were up on the day, with Raytheon Technologies leading that pack at 7.4 percent. Goldman Sachs closed 8.9 percent higher, and JPMorgan Chase gained 7.1 percent. Industrials Boeing, Dow, and Caterpillar also surged.

Investors got other morsels of good news:

The Commerce Department reported that new-home sales climbed 0.6 percent in April, an unexpected increase. Economists had forecast a 22 percent drop.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index improved to 86.6 this month, from 85.7 in April. Economists had expected better, but the numbers bolster sentiment after weeks of dour economic data.

Maryland-based Novavax reported that it entered human study for a coronavirus vaccine. Last week, Massachusetts-based Moderna announced that a small, early trial for its own candidate had yielded positive results. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and others also are trying to develop a vaccine for use as early as this year.

‘‘One of these is going to work,’’ Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC.

Advertisement

Though the novel coronavirus continues to spread, the United States is showing signs of revival, even as jobless claims neared 40 million last week. The unemployment rate spiked to 14.7 percent in April, the worst since the Great Depression. The government will release May data next week.

Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett in a weekend interview with CNN predicted that the unemployment numbers will get worse before they begin to trend downward.

Unemployment, he said, ‘‘is going to be quite a bit higher.’’

Airlines reported increased passenger traffic over the holiday weekend, though it is still a fraction compared with a year ago. Restaurants and hotels are seeing more bookings. As a result, airlines and cruise stocks have begun climbing out of dismal lows.

Oil prices extended their comeback, as supply and demand rebalance with more people driving and producers slowing output. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was selling for nearly $35 per barrel Tuesday, more than triple the price of a month ago. Brent crude was selling for around $37. Though prices remain well below what most producers need to earn a profit, oil experts are encouraged by the momentum.

The New York Stock Exchange reopened its floor Tuesday for the first time since March 23. Most traders will continue to work remotely, and those who return will come back to a ‘‘new normal,’’ said NYSE president Stacey Cunningham.

‘‘We’re essential workers. We took a pause voluntarily because we wanted to learn more about the virus and about how to protect ourselves from it,’’ Cunningham said on NBC. ‘‘What’s really critical is that reopen does not mean go back to business as usual.’’

Advertisement

Protective measures for traders include temperature checks, masks, and plexiglass barriers to ensure social distancing, Cunningham explained in a Wall Street Journal column. Workers will also be ‘‘required to avoid public transportation’’ to ‘‘limit their exposure and preserve capacity for others.’’