Boeing to cut more than 12,000 jobs

Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as it suffers from a sharp drop in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, and more cuts are coming. The company said Wednesday that it will lay off 6,770 US employees this week, and another 5,520 workers are taking buyout offers to leave voluntarily in the coming weeks. Boeing previously said it would cut 10 percent of a work force that numbered about 160,000. A Boeing spokesperson said Wednesday’s actions represent the largest number of job cuts, but several thousand additional jobs will be eliminated in the next few months. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney to open Florida theme parks in July

Disney revealed plans to reopen its four theme parks in Florida in July with masks, temperature checks, smaller crowds, and social distancing — and without the parades, fireworks shows, or character meet-and-greets that are typical hallmarks of the experience. Jim McPhee, vice president of operations for the Walt Disney World Resort, said Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom would open on July 11, while Epcot and Hollywood Studios would follow four days later. Those proposed dates are much later than Orlando-area competitors Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld, both of which plan to open in early June. Universal has said it plans to reopen on June 5, and SeaWorld said Wednesday that it intends to open to the public on June 11. Both Disney and SeaWorld presented their plans Wednesday morning to a task force in Florida’s Orange County. Members approved those plans unanimously. The proposals will now be sent to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for final approval. — WASHINGTON POST

RETAIL

Macy’s sells bonds backed by real estate — minus iconic NYC building

Macy’s Inc. is raising $1.1 billion in a new bond sale backed by its real estate. The retailer is marketing secured notes, pledging certain mortgages as collateral, according to a statement Tuesday. Macy’s said the completion of the bond offering is conditioned upon the closing of a new asset-based credit agreement. The proceeds of the bond sale will be used to repay all borrowings under Macy’s revolving credit facility. Bloomberg reported last month that the company was exploring ways to use its real estate to bolster its liquidity, noting that the Herald Square property in New York wouldn’t be included. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram to let video creators profit

Instagram will let creators profit directly from their videos, helping popular users generate more revenue during the COVID-19 crisis, while moving into more direct competition with YouTube. Starting next week, Instagram will show ads before clips that run on its IGTV service for longer-form videos. The company plans to share 55 percentof the revenue with creators, the same portion that YouTube gives its stars. The company will also start testing a way for users to sell digital badges in their live videos. If viewers buy a badge, their names will stand out among fans’ comments, designating them as supporters. The video host will receive all the money directly for the first few months of the test, until Instagram starts taking a share of the revenue later this year or in 2021, Instagram said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRANSPORTATION

Former head of NYC subway system to run London system

Former New York subway boss Andy Byford has been named London’s new transit commissioner, overseeing Transport for London’s vast network of Tubes, trams, trains, and buses. TFL said Wednesday that Byford will start work June 29, during a time of crisis for the network. TFL has received a 1.6 billion pound ($1.96 billion) government bailout amid the coronavirus lockdown, which has seen revenue from fares plummet by 95 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning Corp. filed for bankruptcy, adding the discount home-goods chain to the list of retailers felled by pandemic shutdowns. The company plans to close about one-third of its 687 stores and reduce its liabilities during the restructuring, according to a company statement sent to Bloomberg. It’s aiming to emerge in early fall with a reduced store count of around 450. Retailers, many already struggling with competition from online shopping, have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19. Lockdowns drained revenue, helping to tip companies including J.C. Penney, J. Crew, and Neiman Marcus into bankruptcy court. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Lufthansa board postpones accepting bailout over restrictions

Lufthansa’s supervisory board held off on accepting a 9 billion-euro ($9.9 billion) bailout from Germany, saying demands imposed by the European Union would hamstring the company’s ability to work its way out of the crisis. For now, the German airline said it would study the package, and won’t immediately call a shareholder vote on its approval. The EU conditions that it give up German takeoff and landing slots would weaken its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, Lufthansa said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EMPLOYMENT

Young workers hit hard by pandemic

More than one in every six young workers have stopped working during the coronavirus pandemic, the UN labor agency reported Wednesday, warning of long-term fallout that could lead to a “lock-down generation” if steps aren’t taken to ease the crisis. The International Labor Organization, in its fourth edition of its report on the impact of the pandemic on jobs, says that work hours equivalent to 305 million full-time jobs have been lost due to the COVID-19 crisis, with it being felt most sharply now in the Americas, an epicenter of the outbreak currently. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENTISTRY

Offices are opening after shutting completely

The latest findings from the American Dental Association show a clear rebound in the number of reopened dental offices, shining a light at the end of the tunnel for an industry that just last month was at a “virtual standstill.” Roughly 65 percent of US practices were open for patients in the week that ended May 18, more than double what was seen two weeks earlier, according to the findings from an ADA survey. Almost 40 percent of respondents said their total patient volume for the week was more than half of normal compared to 15 percent the week of May 4. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Bakery chain files for bankruptcy

The US arm of bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien filed for bankruptcy in Delaware with plans to sell itself for $3 million in order to avoid shutting down for good, court papers show. The Chapter 11 petition allows Le Pain Quotidien to address its debt obligations and carry out a planned sale to Aurify, which requires court approval. Without the sale, the company would’ve had to liquidate its 98 US stores, proposed chief restructuring officer Steven Fleming said in a court declaration. Aurify, which operates brands including Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Melt Shop, has agreed to provide $3 million in bankruptcy financing to Le Pain Quotidien in the US and assume certain of its debts, court papers show. Founded in Belgium in 1990, Le Pain Quotidien — which means “the daily bread” in French — opened its first US store in 1997 and has since become a familiar sight in Manhattan. The sale to Aurify would keep at least 35 stores open and retain 1,000 jobs, according to court filings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS