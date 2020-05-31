Father of Fla. massacre victim takes on gun maker Smith & Wesson

In it, Guttenberg and the gun control groups said Smith & Wesson mimicked first-person shooter video games in its advertising materials to attract adolescents and young adults. They added that the marketing of the company’s AR-15-style guns “attracts, encourages and facilitates mass shooters” and “played a significant role” in the Parkland shooting.

The father, Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Fla., joined with the advocacy groups Brady and Everytown for Gun Safety to send a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission.

NEW YORK — The father of a mass shooting victim and two gun safety groups petitioned the federal government Sunday to stop the Massachusetts firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson from using what they described as “deceptive and unfair” marketing to promote assault-style rifles.

Smith & Wesson, of Springfield, didn’t immediately respond.

Smith & Wesson is the maker of the M&P15 .223 rifle used by the 19-year-old shooter in the 2018 Parkland massacre. The complaint urged the federal agency to investigate the company and to require that it include warnings in some of its marketing materials.

Guttenberg and the two advocacy groups also argued the FTC should prohibit the M&P brand — which stands for “military and police” — from making use of imagery associated with the military and law enforcement to sell its products to civilians.

M&P rifles have been used in several mass shootings, including in Aurora, Colo., in 2012; in San Bernardino, Calif., in 2015; and in Poway, Calif., last year.

The FTC regulates marketing from social media influencers, ads from tobacco companies and, more recently, claims about coronavirus cures and loans. Over the past two decades, the agency has dealt with few cases involving how guns are advertised, according to the gun safety groups.

Guttenberg said he turned to the agency after facing “somewhat insurmountable” hurdles trying to raise his concerns about Smith & Wesson in Florida’s court system.

“I’m a realist,” he said. “The FTC may not do much, but others potentially will.”