Target temporarily closing 200 stores, Amazon restricting deliveries amid unrest

In a statement, Target said: “We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores.” Its website initially listed more than 170 affected stores — 70 in Minnesota and 104 in other states, including New York, California, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Colorado, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

The Target store on Lake Street in Minneapolis, near where Floyd died, was engulfed by unrest, badly damaged, and looted last week. Images of it have been featured prominently in news coverage of the unrest in Minneapolis, where Target has its headquarters.

Target is temporarily closing or shortening the hours at about 200 US stores as protests and looting spread across country in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Sunday morning, Joshua Thomas, a Target spokesman, said the number had grown to about 200. He said that total was a mix of temporary closings at some stores and shortened hours at others, but did not supply a breakdown. Target has nearly 1,900 US stores.

Target will continue to pay workers for 14 days of their regular pay at the affected stores, including a $2-an-hour COVID-19 premium. And workers at the shuttered stores will be able to work at nearby Target locations.

Six Target stores have closed because of damage. Nearly all of them should be ready to reopen soon, needing modest repairs, Thomas said, except Lake Street in Minneapolis.

Another retailer, Amazon.com, scaled back deliveries and adjusted routes in cities including Chicago and Los Angeles, and Apple kept some outlets shut.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and in a handful of cities we adjusted routes or scaled back typical operations to ensure the safety of our teams,” an Amazon spokeswoman said.

Apple had reopened about 130 of its 270 or so stores following the coronavirus pandemic, but most of them were closed on Sunday, the company said.

Protests around the country are complicating operations for companies like Amazon, which has been one of the few consumer-facing companies to generate new business during the pandemic.

In Chicago and Los Angeles, Amazon delivery drivers got messages Saturday night that said: “If you are currently out delivering packages, stop immediately and return home. If you have not completed your route, please return undelivered packages to the pick-up location whenever you’re able to do so.”

Amazon was “in close contact with local officials and will continue to monitor the protests,” and would reopen delivery stations only when it’s safe and will plan delivery routes by monitoring demonstrations in every ZIP code, according to messages reviewed by Bloomberg News.