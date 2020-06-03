Snap says it will no longer promote Trump’s account

Snap’s move is part of a toughening position by social media companies against Trump’s posts, which are often aggressive and contain threats and inaccuracies. Over the past week, Twitter has labeled several of the president’s tweets for misinformation on voting and glorifying violence. In contrast, Facebook has not touched Trump’s posts, arguing that they are newsworthy and should remain up in the name of free speech.

Snap, which makes the Snapchat app that is popular among young users, said Trump’s account will remain intact but will not be promoted on its Discover home page for news and stories. Trump’s account was previously regularly featured on Discover, along with the accounts of other high-profile users like Kim Kardashian, actor Kevin Hart, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

WASHINGTON — Snap said Wednesday that it has stopped promoting the Snapchat account of President Trump after determining that his public comments off the site could incite violence, in another hardened stance by a social media company against the president.

Snap said it decided to stop highlighting Trump’s account based on tweets he posted Saturday in which he threatened to send “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons” into the protests that have erupted across the nation after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. The comments did not appear in Trump’s Snapchat account.

“We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” said Rachel Racusen, a Snap spokeswoman.

After Trump’s comments, Evan Spiegel, Snap’s chief executive, addressed them in a lengthy message to his employees.

“We will make it clear with our actions that there is no gray area when it comes to racism, violence, and injustice,” Spiegel said in the memo that was posted on Snap’s blog Monday. “We simply cannot promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do so on or off our platform.”

But the company would not remove accounts, he added.

Speigel said he reached his decision while thinking about the future of the country and his company’s role in it, musing in his letter to employees about the intentions of the Founding Fathers and reflecting on the time he spent studying in South Africa.

Trump has been embroiled in a confrontation with social media companies since Twitter began labeling some of his tweets last week. He immediately accused Twitter, his preferred social media platform where he has more than 81 million followers, of stifling his speech and meddling in the November presidential election.

In an apparent act of retaliation, Trump on Thursday signed an executive order intended to chip away at legal protections that Internet companies rely on so that they are not liable for the content posted on their sites.

Twitter and others have decried the executive order. Twitter has since pressed ahead in labeling more tweets by public officials, while Facebook has faced criticism for doing nothing about Trump’s posts. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, grappled with a virtual walkout Monday by hundreds of his employees over the issue but has continued to defend his decision to leave Trump’s messages untouched.

Trump has a following of about 1.5 million people on Snapchat, according to Bloomberg. On the account, Trump currently features video and images of his photo op in front of St. John’s Church in Washington, along with a screenshot of one of his tweets.

Trump is regularly promoted on the Discover feature on Snapchat, alongside news partners and public figures including celebrities, politicians and athletes. The feature is curated by people and algorithms, and allows publishers and public figures to reach new Snap audiences.

People have been spending more time on Snapchat since the coronavirus pandemic began. Snap reported in April that its number of daily active users had grown more rapidly than expected, reaching 229 million people. Communication between friends was 30 percent higher in the last week of March than in the last week of January, Snap said.