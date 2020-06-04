American Air’s 74% jump in flying signals travel on the mend

The busiest days next month will have about 4,000 flights, up from 2,300 in June, said Vasu Raja, American’s senior vice president of network strategy. The July figure is equivalent to 40 percent of capacity a year earlier, compared with 30 percent in June, the airline said Thursday. Capacity was even less in May, after a devastating collapse in flying spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Airlines surged the most on record after the carrier said it would boost July flights 74 percent compared with this month, signaling that US travelers freed from shelter-in-place orders are returning more quickly than expected.

“People are hungry, eager to get back into the economy,” Raja said in an interview. “We feel a real confidence to fly a much bigger July.”

American’s expanded schedule builds on recent indications from rivals that customers are starting to make their way back onto planes, at least for domestic flights, after fleeing in April because of the coronavirus. While traffic is still weak by historical standards, the airline’s trends suggest that the worst has passed — and that the rebound in demand has a chance of outpacing the dire expectations the industry was outlining as recently as last month.

The airline’s shares jumped 41 percent to $16.72 at the close in New York, the biggest gain since trading began in 2013. American’s surge was tops on the S&P 500 Index and sparked a broader industry rally, with the next two slots on the stock gauge claimed by United Airlines and Delta.

Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said Wednesday that the company plans to operate twice as many domestic flights in July as it did in May. Most will be tied to the carrier’s Atlanta hub.

American’s load factor, or the average share of seats filled per plane, climbed to 55 percent last week from 15 percent in April. Next month, the company will bring back some of the 450 jets it parked during the worst of the collapse in flying, although it hasn’t determined which aircraft will be put back in service.

While revenue is still down 80 percent from a year ago, that’s an improvement from the 90 percent drop American experienced in the depths of the crisis as demand nearly disappeared, said CEO Doug Parker.