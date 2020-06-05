Brooks Brothers, ‘Made in America’ since 1818, may soon need a new calling card

In late March, Brooks Brothers was showered with praise after announcing it would use its three clothing factories in the United States to make personal protective equipment to help fight COVID-19.
Now those factories may become casualties of the coronavirus, and the future of Brooks Brothers — not to mention its identity as the ultimate “Made in America” brand, one that has dressed presidents and former presidents dating to James Madison — is uncertain.
Brooks Brothers plans to lay off nearly 700 employees this summer at the factories, in Massachusetts, New York, and North Carolina. The company is also trying to find buyers for the factories by mid-July, and expects to close them if it can’t.
The plans emerged through filings under the federal WARN Act, which requires companies to give workers at least 60 days’ notice before mass layoffs or plant closings. Shortly after, Gordon Brothers, the expert in retail liquidations, announced it would provide a $20 million secured loan to Brooks Brothers.
In an interview, Claudio Del Vecchio, 63, the Italian industrialist who bought Brooks Brothers in 2001 and was responsible for acquiring the factory in Massachusetts, spoke for the first time about the decision to divest from the vertical made-in-America supply chain.
“I feel very bad about this,” Del Vecchio said. But he added, “The factories never made money for us, and at this moment all resources need to be maintained and saved to make sure we can come out on the other side of the crisis.”