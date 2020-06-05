Brooks Brothers, ‘Made in America’ since 1818, may soon need a new calling card

In late March, Brooks Brothers was showered with praise after announcing it would use its three clothing factories in the United States to make personal protective equipment to help fight COVID-19.

Now those factories may become casualties of the coronavirus, and the future of Brooks Brothers — not to mention its identity as the ultimate “Made in America” brand, one that has dressed presidents and former presidents dating to James Madison — is uncertain.

Brooks Brothers plans to lay off nearly 700 employees this summer at the factories, in Massachusetts, New York, and North Carolina. The company is also trying to find buyers for the factories by mid-July, and expects to close them if it can’t.