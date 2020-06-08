Prices at the pump start to rise as people return to work

As more people in Massachusetts head back to work, the cost of a gasoline is starting to rise, climbing above $2 per gallon. The average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular jumped 6 cents in the past week to $2.01, AAA Northeast reported Monday.That price is 2 cents lower than the national average and 70 cents lower than the average in-state price a year ago. Gas hasn’t been this cheap in early June since 2004, AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire said in a statement. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

BP to cut 10,000 jobs

Energy producer BP announced Monday that it will slash its global workforce by 10,000 jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic slams the oil and gas industry. Chief executive Bernard Looney said that the cuts will affect office-based roles in BP’s global workforce of 70,000 people and come mostly this year. The changes are expected to significantly affect senior levels, cutting the number of group leaders by a third. The global energy industry has been hit hard by the pandemic as the widespread limits on business, travel, and public life reduced the need for oil, gas, and other fuels. Supply was also particularly high when the outbreak began, creating a perfect storm for the industry. With storage facilities filling up, the US price of oil went below zero in April for the first time ever. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook to probe group of French law enforcement over comments

Facebook Inc. said it is investigating a private group allegedly set up by French law enforcement officers after the discovery of multiple racist, sexist, and homophobic comments. News portal StreetPress.com said last week it uncovered the hate-filled content on the “TN Rabiot Police Officiel” group. The Paris prosecutor opened an investigation into possible incitement to racial hatred. The group, which has more than 7,000 members, was still active on Monday. Facebook allows users to report inappropriate posts in private groups. The company said it will cooperate with the French investigation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Bezos says he received ‘sickening’ e-mails after supporting Black Lives Matter

Jeff Bezos said he received “a number of sickening but not surprising” responses after publicly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The Amazon.com Inc. chief executive officer on Sunday posted to Instagram a screenshot of a profane, racist e-mail he said he received from someone threatening to stop shopping with the retailer because of Bezos’s support for Black Lives Matter. “This sort of hate shouldn’t be allowed to hide in the shadows,” the world’s richest person wrote. “It’s important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem. And, Dave, you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GYMS

CrossFit founder apologizes for post on Floyd; Reebok cuts ties

The founder of CrossFit is apologizing for a Twitter post he made about racial inequality protests after Reebok cut ties with his company. On Saturday, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation tweeted: “Racism is a Public Health Issue.” In a response, also on Twitter, CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman said,“It’s Floyd-19,” a reference to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus that has killed 400,000 people around the world this year. Floyd, who was African American, died two weeks ago after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has sparked worldwide protests. Glassman, through his company’s Twitter account, wrote, “I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.” Gyms around the country affiliated with CrossFit also recoiled from Glassman’s comments. Many posting notices on social media that they were ending their affiliation with the fitness company. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FISHING

Prices down for baby eels as season ends in Maine

Maine’s baby eel fishermen had a productive year in the state’s rivers and streams, but the price for the eels was much lower than usual. The fishing season for the eels, which are called elvers, ended on Sunday. Fishermen caught at least 9,650 pounds of the eels during a season in which they were limited to 9,688. The elvers are valuable because they’re used as seed stock by Asian aquaculture companies that raise them to maturity for use as food. They were worth $525 pounds at the docks this year. That’s much more than most fish species, but a steep decline from last year’s average of $2,091. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

Gay dating apps drop race-based filters

Amid a wave of corporate responses to protests against police brutality, gay dating apps are nixing race-based filters in a bid to fight discrimination on their platforms. But the world’s largest online dating company is instead defending the controversial filters as a way to empower minorities, setting off a debate about whether or not the feature should exist at all. Last week Grindr said it will remove its ethnicity filter in the next release of its software to “stand in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.” The next day, gay dating app Scruff pledged to remove its ethnic filters to “fight against systemic racism and historic oppression of the Black community,” the company wrote on Twitter. “We commit to continue to make product improvements that address racism and unconscious bias across our apps.” Dating apps have long allowed users to pay for features to refine matches, including the ability to filter by race. These services, including Grindr, have justified the offering, saying minorities use it to find prospects within their communities. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

NTSB wants to close loophole on lithium-ion batteries on planes

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending closing a loophole that allows some lithium-ion batteries to be transported on airplanes, citing insufficient safety precautions. Monday’s recommendation comes after batteries were flown from Florida to Toronto by FedEx. The batteries erupted in flames on the ground, destroying a delivery truck. The agency says that had the batteries caught fire while in the air, they could have caused the plane to crash. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PANDEMIC

Black-owned businesses hurt the most during shutdown

The COVID-19 economic shutdown has hurt Black-owned businesses the most among racial and ethnic groups in United States, with a 41 percent decline of black owners from February to April, a new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research shows. While the pandemic has hit entrepreneurs across the board, closing some 3.3 million small businesses at least temporarily, the sidelining of 440,000 Blacks was especially severe. Black owners may have fared worse because fewer of them operated in industries deemed “essential” during the pandemic, among other factors, according to the NBER paper. Immigrant business owners also fared poorly, with a 36 percent drop during the period. — BLOOMBERG NEWS