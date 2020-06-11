Airbnb saw increased bookings between mid-May and early June

The coronavirus pandemic has hammered the travel industry, but Airbnb cofounder Nate Blecharczyk says his short-term rental site has seen a surge in domestic travel in the past few weeks as states loosened restrictions and local economies reopened. The Boston native spoke to the Globe as part of an announcement of the short-term rental company’s partnership program with regional tourism groups, to share data with them and give them an opportunity to promote local attractions on the Airbnb site. He said that while total bookings remained down, the San Francisco-based company saw more bookings in the United States between May 17 and June 3 than it did one year ago. “People are still hesitant to get on airplanes [so] they are traveling within driving distance,” he said. — JON CHESTO

GOVERNMENT

Warren and Kennedy question BOA and Santander about PPP loans

Senator Elizabeth Warren has written to the chief executives of Bank of America and Santander Bank, expressing concern and asking questions about how their banks fielded requests from small businesses for potentially forgivable loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Warren’s concern relates to the program’s first phase, when the money ran out in a matter of weeks. She wrote on June 9 that she heard from many constituents complaining that they were unable to secure PPP loans through the two banks. (The loans have become much easier to secure in the program’s second phase.) Representative Joseph Kennedy III also sent similar inquiries to the two banks in April. A Bank of America spokeswoman said the bank has processed more PPP loans than any other bank: more than 327,000 so far, including 12,000-plus in Massachusetts. Santander said it is reviewing Warren’s letter, and noted that nearly 80 percent of its 10,500-plus PPP loans so far were for under $100,000. — JON CHESTO

ORGANIZATIONS

Spring named incoming chair of Greater Boston Chamber’s board

Micho Spring, the president of PR firm Weber Shandwick’s New England office, has been named the incoming chair of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors. Spring will take over for Paul Ayoub, the current chair and a partner at the law firm of Nutter, McClennen & Fish, for a two-year term on July 1. Spring said she looks forward to working more closely with chamber chief executive Jim Rooney and his team, and that she is “confident we can achieve a more equitable and inclusive economy in Greater Boston, one where all our businesses and employees can thrive.”

PHILANTHROPY

Ford Foundation to provide $1b to struggling nonprofits

Ford Foundation president Darren Walker has been in constant talks with nonprofits around the country worried about their futures as the coronavirus pandemic rips through their finances. So now he’s turning to Wall Street to raise $1 billion to help. The 84-year-old organization is set sell $1 billion of bonds this month to provide grants to nonprofits struggling to recuperate from the virus-related shutdowns that have halted most fund-raising. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Volkswagen to tighten marketing after racist ad

Volkswagen vowed to tighten internal marketing controls but stopped short of removing executives and severing ties with agencies after causing an uproar with a video showing a black man being controlled by a giant white hand. The world’s largest carmaker will step up controls of marketing content and improve training of its personnel to prevent a repeat of the furor caused by the Instagram clip last month, officials said Thursday. The short video is rife with racist overtones. It shows a man with dark skin moved around like a marionette by a large white hand, which flips him into the entrance of the Petit Colon cafe in Buenos Aires, evoking images of colonialism. Letters that spell a pejorative German word for people of color briefly appear on screen before filling out to display the slogan for the new Golf. Some critics have noted that the hand appears to show a white-power signal. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

EU preparing to bring antitrust charges against Amazon

European Union officials are preparing to bring antitrust charges against Amazon for abusing its dominance in Internet commerce to box out smaller rivals, according to people with knowledge of the case.The charges against Amazon are part of a growing effort by Margrethe Vestager, the European commissioner who leads antitrust enforcement and digital policy, to address what she and other European authorities believe is a worrying consolidation of power in the digital economy. The EU regulators have determined that Amazon is stifling competition by unfairly using data collected from third-party merchants to boost its own product offering, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deliberations were private.

— NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNATIONAL

Merkel urges Li to allow access to Chinese market

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to allow foreign companies greater market access and reiterated her call for an “ambitious” investment accord between the European Union and China. In addition to trade, Merkel and Li discussed battling the coronavirus pandemic, human rights, and the situation in Hong Kong during a video conference on Thursday, her chief spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said in an e-mailed statement. Merkel on Thursday also reiterated her call for rules-based, multilateral trade, a strengthening of the World Trade Organization, and stable bilateral ties between Berlin and Beijing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Lufthansa could cut 22,000 jobs as demand for flights craters

German airline Lufthansa says 22,000 full-time jobs may need to be cut worldwide due to the drop in demand for flights caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s more than twice the number of jobs that the airline, which says it has over 135,000 employees, previously said might need to be axed. Lufthansa, which also owns Swiss, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines, said it expects to have about 100 planes fewer in operation after the pandemic. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PANDEMIC

UK retailers, hotels, and restaurants sought government help the most

UK retailers, hotels, and restaurants sought the most money from the government in wage subsidies, according to figures Thursday that lay bare the scale of disruption inflicted by the coronavirus lockdown. Retail and wholesale firms furloughed more than 1.6 million staff through May 31, at a cost of 3.3 billion pounds ($4.2 billion), data from the UK tax authority show. Accommodation and food services saw 1.4 million jobs furloughed, costing about 2.6 billion pounds. Together, the two sectors account for over a third of all jobs idled. The Job Retention Scheme, which pays 80 percent of a furloughed worker’s wage, is supporting almost 9 million jobs, and will last until October, albeit at a slightly tapered support level. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Heathrow to cut jobs because of travel quarantine

London Heathrow airport said it has begun cutting front-line jobs after a recovery in passenger numbers was delayed by Britain’s introduction this week of a quarantine rule for incoming travelers. Europe’s busiest airport will initially seek voluntary departures after agreeing a severance plan with unions, it said in a statement Thursday. The hub has already eliminated 500 management posts. The quarantine plan has sparked uproar among UK airlines and airports. It calls for arriving passengers to self-isolate for 14 days. — BLOOMBERG NEWS