Moderna vaccine trials moving fast, with final study set for July

The final study, which will include 30,000 people, will be conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States. Its primary goal will be to show the vaccine prevents people from developing symptoms of COVID-19, Moderna said in a statement. A secondary goal will be to show the vaccine keeps people from getting severe cases requiring hospitalization.

Moderna Inc. said it had selected a dose for a final-stage clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine that should begin in July, as the Cambridge company moves ahead rapidly with its innovative approach to trying to prevent COVID-19.

Advertisement

The announcement is another indication that coronavirus vaccine trials are moving ahead at a remarkable pace. On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson said that it would begin early trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of July, ahead of its previous schedule to begin testing in September.

Last month, Moderna began a second-stage study of its vaccine, called mRNA-1273, in 600 healthy adults. In its statement Thursday, the company said it had already enrolled 350 people in the trial, including a cohort of 300 healthy adults 54 years and younger, and the first 50 of 300 older adults.

Some vaccines are moving into clinical trials even faster than Moderna’s. A shot codeveloped by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca PLC is starting final-stage clinical trials this month, and the UK company said Thursday that it had recruited Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to help with development and manufacturing.