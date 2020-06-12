Aid groups ‘alarmed’ by little US coronavirus assistance

It calls the delays “devastating” and says the window is closing for the US to help mitigate the worst impacts of the pandemic around the world.

The letter obtained by the Associated Press and signed by groups including Save the Children, Mercy Corps, and World Vision says that “in spite of months of promising conversations with USAID field staff, few organizations have received an executed award for COVID-19 humanitarian assistance.”

JOHANNESBURG — More than two dozen international aid organizations have told the US government they are “increasingly alarmed” that “little to no US humanitarian assistance has reached those on the front lines” of the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of cases picks up speed in some of the world’s most fragile regions.

The letter to US Agency for International Development acting administrator John Barsa is dated June 4 — the same day that other USAID officials were touting the US government’s “global leadership” in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To date, we have committed more than $1 billion to benefit the global COVID response,” Kenneth Staley, the leader of the USAID COVID-19 task force, told reporters covering Africa.

But much of that aid has been tied up in “uncharacteristic delays” nearly three months after the passage of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, the letter from aid groups says.

“The long delays in COVID-19 awards — and as a result, US response to a dynamic global emergency — stands in stark contrast to our experience in crises where (the Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance) is known to turn around funding in a matter of weeks, if not days,” the letter says.

associated press

New cases prompt Beijing to put off reopening of schools

Just a day after Beijing announced the first new coronavirus infection in almost two months, officials in the capital city said Friday that two more cases have been reported, leading authorities to close multiple meat markets and delay plans to reopen schools next week.

The two men who were infected had recently visited the markets, according to state media, but it is unclear how they were exposed to the virus. The men said they did not have contact with travelers in the past two weeks, state media said. The back-to-back reports of new infections have raised concerns about a potential second wave of the coronavirus, echoing the fears of other national governments that have begun to ease lockdown measures even as the virus has not fully subsided.

“Until there is final victory in epidemic prevention and control, it is necessary to maintain wartime status at all times and resolutely eliminate the possibility of an epidemic rebound,” Beijing government spokesperson Xu Hejian said at a Friday news conference, according to CBS News.

Italian prosecutors question premier on lockdown timing

washington post

ROME — Premier Giuseppe Conte has been questioned by prosecutors investigating the lack of a lockdown of two towns in Lombardy’s Bergamo province at the start of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak.

Doctors and virologists have said the two-week delay in quarantining Alzano and Nembro allowed the virus to spread in Bergamo, which saw a 571 percent increase in excess deaths in March compared to the average of the last five years.

Italy registered its first domestic case Feb. 21 in the Lombardy province of Lodi, and 10 towns in the province were immediately locked down to try to contain the spread.

Alzano and Nembro registered their first cases two days later, on Feb. 23, but the government didn’t quarantine them for two weeks until all of Lombardy was locked down March 7. Conte told La Stampa daily that he acted based on “science and conscience.”

associated press

WHO cites ‘clear hot spots’ in some areas of Brazil

GENEVA — The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief is expressing concern about Brazil’s ability to manage surging coronavirus case numbers, but said the health system so far is coping.

Dr. Michael Ryan said Friday that some of Brazil’s 27 administrative areas “have quite a bit of pressure on the intensive care system” and there are “clear hot spots in heavily populated areas.’’

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University says Brazil has tallied more than 802,000 confirmed virus cases as of Friday, the second-largest number in the world after the US, and over 40,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has rejected ordering quarantines, and many Brazilians have criticized him for opposing city and state measures such as lockdowns, social distancing, and other steps meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

associated press

Airlines fight ‘flawed’ British plan to quarantine travelers

LONDON — Three airlines have launched legal action against the British government, describing the country’s plan to quarantine most incoming travelers as “flawed.’’

British Airways, easyJet, and Ryanair say in a statement Friday that the quarantine will have a “devastating effect’’ on tourism and the wider economy. The airlines want the government to readopt its previous policy, where quarantine was limited to passengers from high-risk countries.

Quarantine measures imposed this week stipulate that all passengers — barring a handful of exceptions like truckers or medical workers — must fill in a form detailing where they will self-isolate for two weeks. Those who fail to comply could be fined.

associated press