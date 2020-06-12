Fed warns of ‘extraordinarily uncertain’ path to recovery

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve painted a sober picture of the economy Friday, declaring that the financial system remains under stress because of the coronavirus pandemic and that the path back to steady growth and a strong labor market is unsure.

In a semiannual monetary policy report to Congress, its first since the pandemic took hold, the Fed said gross domestic product would probably contract “at a rapid pace” in the second quarter.

“Global economic activity in the first half of the year has experienced a sharp and synchronized contraction greater than that in the global financial crisis” more than a decade ago, the Fed said. Domestically, “the path ahead is extraordinarily uncertain.”