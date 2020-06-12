Hertz wins court approval to offer potentially worthless stock

A bankruptcy judge approved Hertz’s plan to raise cash by selling new shares that the car-rental company concedes could end up being worthless.

Judge Mary Walrath ruled that Hertz can go ahead with the offering, which the company said could take in as much as $1 billion. Hertz was seeking to take advantage of the unusual rally in its shares to help resolve the massive debts that forced it into bankruptcy.

Hertz asked permission for the sale after a nearly tenfold increase in its stock from 56 cents on May 26 to $5.53 on Monday. The company told the court it would warn buyers that “the common stock could ultimately be worthless.”