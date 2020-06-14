Fed chairman will bring a sober message to Capitol Hill on economy

“I can’t see him straying from that message,” said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. “If he changes his tune in any way, people are going to be jumping all over it. Democrats will accuse him of bending to the political will of others.”

His remarks to lawmakers are widely expected to echo the mostly downbeat assessment he gave June 10 after policy makers held interest rates near zero and signaled they’d probably stay there through 2022. His performance, which highlighted the hardships faced by millions of Americans who’ve lost work, drew criticism from a White House official for being overly negative.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a cautionary message about the economy and COVID-19 when he appears twice this week on Capitol Hill.

Powell will testify via video at 10 a.m. time Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee and at noon Wednesday to the House Financial Services Committee. The appearances are tied to the Fed’s semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, published Friday.

With the US economy beginning to emerge from pandemic-provoked shutdowns and despite recent economic data offering some surprisingly bright points, Powell last week emphasized how many Americans are out of work and how long it may take to heal the labor market, especially for minorities hit hard by layoffs.

“The May employment report, of course, was a welcome surprise,” he told reporters Wednesday. “We hope we get many more like it, but I think we have to be honest, it’s a long road. Depending on how you count it, well more than 20 million people are displaced in the labor market. It’s going to take some time.”

The Labor Department’s May payrolls report showed unemployment fell to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent; economists were predicting an increase to 19 percent. The Labor Department added, however, that as many as 5 million people had been improperly classified in surveys and the actual unemployment level was probably 3 percentage points higher. But that was still much better than expected.

President Trump characterized the jobs report as the “greatest comeback in American history.” He faces a difficult reelection test in November, when unemployment will almost certainly remain elevated.

Powell’s assessment brought criticism from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow. “I do think Mr. Powell could lighten up a little when he has these press offerings,” Kudlow told Fox News. “You know, a smile now and then, a little bit of optimism, OK.”

The Fed chair is likely to encourage lawmakers to offer additional fiscal stimulus, a point on which he is much more closely aligned with the president and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Democrats are also pushing for more fiscal action, especially aid for states and cities facing massive budget shortfalls, but many Republicans have balked at raising additional debt and have pointed to the May jobs report as reason to wait.

Powell has repeatedly said Congress may have to do more, but has stopped short of wading into the political fight.

But he noted that “if there were more fiscal support, you’d see you’d see better results sooner, but that’s a question for Congress.”