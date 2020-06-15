GE aviation taps Embraer’s John Slattery to replace retiring CEO

John Slattery, the chief executive of Embraer’s commercial aviation operations, was named chief executive-elect of GE Aviation, effective July 13. He will assume the full role in September, when Joyce becomes nonexecutive chairman of the unit, GE said in a statement Monday.

General Electric said David Joyce, the longtime head of its aviation business and a vice chair of the parent company, will step down after 40 years with the manufacturing giant.

‘‘What we have in aviation is a business that has led globally for decades across multiple generations of product platforms,’’ Larry Culp, the chief executive of GE, said in an interview. ‘‘That is something David has sustained and we think John will as well.’’

The change adds an element of uncertainty at an already challenging time for GE’s jet engine division, one of the strongest performers for the Boston company in recent years. The division has been upended as the coronavirus pandemic has battered the aviation industry, forcing the unit to cut 13,000 jobs.

GE fell 4.4 percent to $6.93 in morning tarding, as markets slumped worldwide on anxiety over the pandemic. Shares closed at $7.24. The company’s shares have tumbled 35 percent this year through Friday, while the S&P 500 dropped 5.9 percent.

Joyce, 63, has been one of the few consistent faces through a tumultuous stretch for GE, which lost more than $200 billion of market value in 2017 and 2018 as it grappled with weak demand and cash flow issues. The executive, who spent his entire GE career in the aviation unit and has run it for the last 12 years, was seen as a steadying influence for investors.

‘‘David really is an industry icon, trusted around the world at a time when the industry has seen a lot of change,’’ Culp said.

Joyce delayed his retirement for several years in part because of turnover at the top of GE, said Culp, who became chief executive in late 2018. The business has also had to contend with the grounding of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max and the impact of the coronavirus on aviation.

‘‘When I came on in the fall of ‘18 I knew that one of the things I would need to tackle in the near- to medium-term was a transition at aviation since David was retirement-eligible,’’ Culp said. ‘‘We’ve been talking to people in the industry for an extended period of time.’’

Joyce will serve as a strategic adviser next year, GE said.

Slattery, 51, joined Embraer in 2011 and has run the Brazilian plane maker’s commercial aviation unit since 2016. He previously held executive positions in the aircraft leasing market.

‘‘This is a guy who really understands how the industry works,’’ said Culp. GE has several directors with aviation industry experience, including former American Airlines chief executive Thomas Horton, which helped the company in its search, Culp said.

Embraer appointed Arjan Meijer, who has been chief commercial officer of the commercial aviation division, to succeed Slattery. Meijer, 47, has been with the company for four years.

The company has been grappling with difficulties of its own, after Boeing scrapped a proposed $4.2 billion commercial jet deal amid the slump in plane sales.