Assembly lines at auto factories to halt to commemorate end of slavery

Assembly lines at factories run by Detroit automakers will come to a halt Friday to commemorate the end of slavery in the US and to support protests after the death of George Floyd. Work will halt at Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler factories for nearly nine minutes at 8:46 a.m. and 8:46 p.m. in demonstrations organized by the United Auto Workers union. “We do this in support of the millions who are demanding an end to racism and hate and calling for real reforms,” union President Rory Gamble wrote in a note to the UAW’s 400,000 members. Floyd, who is Black, died May 25 pleading for air as a white Minneapolis police officer held a knee to his neck for nearly eight minutes. Minnesota prosecutors acknowledged Wednesday that the officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds — not the 8:46 that has become a global symbol of police brutality. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Walmart’s share of Black executives and managers has dropped since 2015

As civil unrest over systemic racism roils the United States, Walmart’s chief executive officer has pledged to make changes giving the company’s 340,000 Black workers more opportunities. According to the company’s latest diversity report, they need them. The share of senior Black executives at the world’s largest retailer has declined since 2015, while the share of Black mid-level managers has stagnated, the report shows. The information is only updated through 2018, so does not account for recent promotions and departures, and the company says the numbers have improved since then. Walmart’s has a 1.5 million-person US workforce, of which 21 percent is Black. Walmart has appointed Black executives to some high-profile roles in recent months, such as Dacona Smith, who is now chief operating officer in the United States, and Latriece Watkins, an executive vice president running the US consumables division, which includes key categories like baby, beauty, and pet products. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

JUNETEENTH

Banks to close early to mark holiday

A growing number of banks have announced they will close early on Friday in observance of Juneteenth. It’s the latest example of corporate America moving toward recognizing the unofficial holiday. JPMorgan Chase, along with PNC, Santander, and others, will close their branches and call centers to observe the holiday. Employees at the bank will be paid in full for the half-day off. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Taubman says Simon should follow through with merger

Taubman Centers Inc. says rival mall landlord Simon Property Group Inc. has a “classic case of buyer’s remorse.” Taubman argued in a new legal filing that Simon wrongfully terminated the company’s $3.6 billion merger agreement and that it would suffer “irreparable harm” if the deal isn’t closed. Simon agreed to buy Taubman in February in a deal to combine two major owners of US malls. About a month later, the coronavirus shut down much of the US economy, forcing stores to close and keeping shoppers at home. Last week, Simon announced it was nixing the deal, arguing in a legal filing that the pandemic was a grounds to scrap the merger because it had hit rival Taubman harder than others in the industry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Delta expects to break even by next spring

Delta Air Lines Inc., bleeding cash because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expects to break even by next spring as rising demand prompts the carrier to continue restoring flights, chief executive Ed Bastian said. “We are in the process of recovery, there’s no doubt about it,” Bastian said Thursday on Bloomberg Television. “There are clear signs the momentum we have is meaningful and continuing to build.” The Atlanta-based airline plans to add around 1,000 flights a day to its schedule in July and again in August, he said. Carriers worldwide have been pummeled by a collapse in demand from the novel coronavirus and travel restrictions to help contain its spread. Delta expects to operate about 30 percent of its year-earlier flying schedule by the end of September. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Warner Bros. to launch podcasts based on comic book heroes

Superheroes have swarmed comic-book stores, movie theaters, and TV. Now they’re coming for podcasts. Warner Bros. will produce a slate of original scripted podcasts based on DC Comics, the home of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, the company announced Thursday. Spotify, the world’s largest paid audio service, will get first crack at distributing them under a multiyear deal between the two businesses. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Black YouTube creators sue over content removal

A group of Black YouTube creators filed suit against the company this week, alleging that the platform has been systematically removing their content without explanation. The suit, filed in federal court in Northern California, outlines alleged discrimination against four creators, who post YouTube videos to earn advertising revenue. YouTube is part of tech giant Google. The suit is the latest in a series of allegations that YouTube’s software, which can automatically remove videos suspected of violating the company’s policies, discriminates against certain people, such as LGBT groups. It comes during a national reckoning over racial discrimination in which companies like Google have promised to push for change. YouTube spokespeople declined to comment on the lawsuit. In the past, YouTube has denied that its software discriminates against people, and it has said that its algorithmic approach to content moderation is protected under the law. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon to add 3,000 jobs in South Africa

Amazon plans to add 3,000 jobs in South Africa, giving a boost to a country struggling with unemployment amid measures to contain the coronavirus. The Seattle-based Internet giant will hire both permanent and seasonal staff ranging from customer-service positions to technical experts, according to a statement on Thursday. The expansion will increase Amazon’s workforce in the country to 7,000. South Africa’s unemployment rate stood at 29 percent even before COVID-19 began to spread in March. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CAR RENTALS

Hertz drops sale of potentially worthless stock after SEC raises concerns

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. called off efforts to raise cash by selling potentially worthless stock after US regulators questioned its highly unusual approach to paying off creditors. The bankrupt car renter’s board “determined that it was in the best interests of the company to terminate” the offering, according to a Thursday regulatory filing. Hertz said on Wednesday that the stock sale had been suspended while it dealt with issues brought up by Securities and Exchange Commission officials.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

JetBlue adds 30 routes, revives service to Nantucket, the Vineyard

JetBlue will add 30 domestic routes, restart some suspended flights, and extend its premium Mint service to Newark, N.J., in a bet on recovery after a collapse in travel demand. The new routes, which are concentrated in the New York area but also include Florida and Philadelphia, are geared toward “small signs” of a rebound in leisure travel, JetBlue said in a statement Thursday. The additions and the restoration of suspended routes in July and August mean the airline will operate more than half its typical summer capacity. The carrier is reopening nine temporarily closed cities and several summer destinations early next month. That list includes airports in Chicago and Houston, as well as Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. — BLOOMBERG NEWS