The week in business

Facing a mounting backlash, the Four Seasons on Boylston Street is granting full severance pay to 192 employees it laid off in May, reversing a controversial decision to offer far less than they were owed as the Back Bay hotel reels from the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The five-star hotel’s treatment of the employees — who accounted for nearly half of its staff — sparked outrage from politicians, regular guests, and a hospitality workers’ union supporting the nonunion workers, after the layoffs were reported last week by the Globe. The virus has devastated the hospitality industry, making layoffs unavoidable, but the Four Seasons caught flak for the insensitive way it handled the situation because the hotel is known for its stellar service provided by housekeepers, servers, concierge staff, and others. Many of those laid off had worked there for years. In a letter sent to employees Tuesday, Michael Pedder, the hotel’s general manager, apologized for how the company handled the situation. “The events and outcry of the last two weeks have given all of us much to reflect on,” Pedder wrote. “In large part thanks to your efforts you have reminded all of us that, notwithstanding the circumstances, we have a duty to honor — with respect and professionalism — our people and their long-standing service and loyalty to the hotel. To the extent that we recently failed to meet that standard, we are sincerely sorry.” The Four Seasons handbook calls for one week of severance pay for every year worked, plus an additional six paid weeks for employees with more than 10 years of service, capped at 26 weeks. But it also contains a clause stating that in the event of a national emergency, the hotel is not obligated to provide separation pay. Hotel management opted to provide up to 12 weeks of severance, plus full medical benefits through the end of May. It’s unclear who made the decision to not pay employees their full severance, but the bad publicity reverberated to the highest levels of the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, including CEO John Davison, according to people familiar with the matter. — KATIE JOHNSTON AND SHIRLEY LEUNG

HEALTH CARE

Mass. General Brigham to cut, freeze pay in face of $800m revenue loss

Mass. General Brigham, the state’s largest network of hospitals and doctors, said Wednesday it would temporarily cut executive compensation and freeze pay for thousands of employees after losing $800 million in revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. The company, formerly known as Partners HealthCare, also said it would suspend contributions to employee retirement plans. The measures, which will affect 50,000 employees, are expected to save $500 million for the 12 months, beginning July 1, when they are in place. Layoffs aren’t part of the cost-reduction plans. Mass. General Brigham is the state’s largest private employer, with 78,000 workers at its 12 hospitals, clinics, doctors practices, and insurance division. When the pandemic hit in mid-March, the company cancelled all nonurgent medical procedures and outpatient programs, which generate the bulk of its revenue. To compensate for lost revenue and rising costs from COVID-19 care it suspended capital projects and imposed a hiring freeze for nonclinical positions. In May, the company reported an operating loss of $178 million for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, before the COVID-19 crisis peaked. The loss was its first since the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. The state’s hospitals are losing $1.4 billion in revenue each month, the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association told the Globe in May, and are projected to lose $5 billion in revenue through July. Health and human services providers have cut more than 100,000 jobs, or 15 percent of the labor force, though they are starting to bring back workers as service restrictions are eased. — LARRY EDELMAN

MEDIA

WBUR lays off 10 percent of its workforce as revenue drops due to pandemic

WBUR-FM is cutting 29 employees, more than 10 percent of its workforce, amid a recession-driven drop in revenue that is battering all corners of the media business. The layoffs across the organization are part of a realignment aimed at creating “the right structure for the future,” Margaret Low, chief executive of the Boston University-controlled NPR station, said Wednesday in an interview. Among other steps Low announced in an e-mail to staff: eliminating wage increases in the fiscal year that begins July 1, except for negotiated union adjustments; withholding retirement fund contributions; and reducing spending by 13 percent, to about $40 million, in the upcoming fiscal year. Low, who joined WBUR in January, will take a 10 percent pay cut. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a painful decline in revenue at many news outlets, and layoffs have been significant at traditional news organizations and digital publications alike. Public radio stations, which are navigating the shift to digital programming such as podcasts, haven’t been spared. On Tuesday, Minnesota Public Radio and its American Public Media unit eliminated 28 jobs, canceled a podcast, and said they would end national production of “Live from Here,” the program that evolved out of “Prairie Home Companion.” On the same day, Chicago Public Media, parent of WBEZ-FM, cut 12 jobs. At WBUR, underwriting revenue declined by “millions of dollars” after local businesses that support the station closed or stopped promoting events, Low said. —LARRY EDELMAN

MARIJUANA

Workers in nascent Mass. pot industry look to join unions

A fight over the rights of Massachusetts marijuana workers is heating up, with union leaders launching organizing campaigns at more cannabis companies and a pivotal election looming at one of the state’s most prominent pot operators. About 100 employees of the New England Treatment Access (NETA) marijuana store in Brookline are set to vote beginning this week on whether to unionize. Ballots for an unusual mail-in election will be sent by federal labor officials; they are due back July 21. Workers typically vote in person at their place of employment. But a local chapter of United Food and Commercial Workers, which is leading the push to unionize the state’s nearly 10,000 marijuana workers, petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to authorize a mail-in election. Over objections from NETA, the federal board approved the request, agreeing with union leaders that a traditional election could needlessly expose workers to the coronavirus and exclude sick or quarantined employees. NETA, which was purchased last year by the multistate cannabis firm Parallel, had argued that the election should be held in the Brookline dispensary’s parking lot later this summer. That would have given the company more time to campaign against unionization, though executives insisted their stance was meant to boost turnout and ensure the integrity of the vote. “When we look at our database, it clearly shows NETA was selective with whom they were laying off,” said Fabricio DaSilva, organizing director for UFCW Local 1445. “They literally just did it for the purpose of breaking the union support.” Rositano staunchly denied that charge, saying NETA used “a very defensible” method of selecting workers to be fired based on their tenure and performance. “No subjectivity went into the process,” she said, noting the firm still employs many union supporters. — DAN ADAMS