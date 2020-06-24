Calls rise inside Amazon to address racial inequity

But some of Amazon’s employees said there was one big problem with his suggestion: For the vast majority of Amazon’s Black workers, canceling a meeting is not an option. They work in Amazon’s fulfillment operations, packing, shipping, and delivering products to millions of customers.

“I’m canceling all my meetings on Friday, and I encourage you to do the same if you can,” he said.

SEATTLE — Last week, Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s chief executive, wrote a rare note to all of the company’s employees. His leadership team had been reflecting on the “systemic racism” facing Black communities, he said, and he urged employees to take time to learn and reflect on Juneteenth, the holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States.

Several other retailers, like Target, J.C. Penney, and Nike, made Juneteenth a paid holiday. At Amazon, many warehouses recognized the day by encouraging workers to dress in black.

“What does a black shirt do for anybody in terms of social justice?” said Adrienne Williams, a Black contract driver for Amazon in the Bay Area, who organized a vigil for Juneteenth. Better pay, she said, would do far more. “That would cut down the preexisting condition that is poverty,” she said.

Williams and more employees and contractors are arguing that Amazon, one of the nation’s largest employers, needs to do much more to address racial inequality within its own walls. The calls for change — including diversifying its top ranks and addressing racism in its warehouses — have generated an unusual degree of turmoil inside the tech giant.

Many other large businesses also face calls for change from within. But Amazon stands out because it has a large percentage of Black employees — more than a quarter of its 500,000-person domestic workforce, most of them in hourly jobs at its sprawling logistics operations, where they earn far less than their corporate counterparts. That percentage is slightly higher than among Walmart’s employees in the United States, and far higher than at other big tech companies. At Facebook, less than 4 percent of its workforce is Black.

And few executives have been as blunt in their public support of the Black Lives Matter movement as Bezos, the world’s richest person.

Johnnie Corina III, who last week filed a discrimination complaint accusing Amazon of fostering a hostile work environment for Black warehouse employees, said it was hard to consider those statements as more than lip service.

“The ‘in’ thing right now is Black Lives Matter and equal justice,” Corina said. “You can tell when something is genuine and something is not.”

An Amazon spokeswoman, Jaci Anderson, said that the company stood in solidarity with the Black community, and that it was “committed to helping build a country and a world where everyone can live with dignity and free from fear.”

Employees and some shareholders have long groused about the lack of diversity on Bezos’s senior leadership team, a group known as the “S-Team” that has 22 executives, none of whom are Black.

Bezos’s leadership team in recent weeks has been holding “listening circles” with Black employees, and many Amazon executives have written personal e-mails to their departments. Some teams have moved away from biased technical terms, ditching phrases like “black lists” and “white lists” to connote network access, according to an e-mail shared among some employees.