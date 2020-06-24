Will Akili’s prescription video game be a winner?

Some observers are optimistic: In a research note last week, analysts at the investment bank Jefferies forecast peak sales of the game at $300 million in the United States alone.

How the game fares commercially could shape the fortunes of the emerging digital therapeutics sector, which is looking to Akili to chart a path for how to persuade doctors to prescribe software-based therapies — and how to convince insurers to pay for them.

Akili Interactive Labs proved last week that it could convince the Food and Drug Administration to let it market a treatment delivered through a video game. Now, the Boston-based company has a new challenge — trying to show that a prescription video game can make money.

Advertisement

The video game, which is known as EndeavorRx and is cleared to be prescribed to kids with ADHD, does not yet have a price tag. Akili plans to announce its price when it launches the game commercially, which could be as soon as this summer. The company expects EndeavorRx’s price to be on par with other prescription treatments for children with ADHD, a spokesperson for Akili told STAT. (Commonly prescribed brand-name drugs such as Ritalin, Concerta, and Focalin have gone generic and generally cost a few hundred dollars for a monthly supply without insurance.)

Insurers and families might ultimately pay for ongoing access to EndeavorRx in a way that’s similar to the subscription model for streaming services like Netflix. Akili does not plan to charge a one-time fee for the video game; instead, it will seek recurring payments for the game, which is meant to be played for as many months as a physician recommends, the Akili spokesperson told STAT.

Perhaps the most important factor in the game’s commercial future will be whether insurers prove willing to cover it, and at what cost. Akili’s CEO, Eddie Martucci, has been a vocal advocate of the idea that digital medicine should be reimbursed by health insurers just like any other medicine. And while that isn’t currently the case for existing digital therapeutics, the Akili spokesperson said the company is committed to working with the industry to get reimbursement for EndeavorRx.

Advertisement

Even in a best-case scenario for Akili, the game likely won’t be covered by many, if any, insurers at launch. If the company struggles longer-term to convince insurers to pay for the game, it might instead try to persuade families to pay for the game, similar to how a patient without insurance might pay out of pocket for a traditional medication. (The game was rolled out in April for free for certain kids under regulatory rules relaxed due to the pandemic.)

Another crucial factor that will influence how much money the company brings in: how widely it is recommended by doctors. The game was developed and cleared only for kids with ADHD who are between the ages of 8 and 12 and who have an issue with attention as part of their condition. Akili’s sales team will be tasked with persuading physicians to consider the treatment for as many appropriate patients as possible — but that may not always translate into sales, if physicians choose to be more selective with their recommendations.

The game’s financial prospects will also be shaped by how many months children spend playing it.

The clinical trial underpinning Akili’s FDA clearance looked at how kids fared playing the game for just one month.

Advertisement

Another clinical trial looked at what happened when kids played the game for a second month. In that study, parents and clinicians perceived additional improvements when kids played the game for a second month following a break after the first month.

The company has said it plans to run its US commercialization operation in-house, rather than partnering with a drug company.

In recent months, the company has rethought elements of its market strategy, shifting from a pharma-centric approach to one that’s more in line with the software industry, Martucci told STAT in January.

Rebecca Robbins can be reach at rebecca.robbins

@statnews.com.