US economy shrinks 5% in first quarter

It was the sharpest quarterly decline since an 8.4 percent tumble in the fourth quarter of 2008 during the depths of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the decline in the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, in the January-March quarter was unchanged from the estimate made a month ago.

WASHINGTON — The US economy shrank at a 5 percent rate in the first quarter and a vastly worse performance is expected in the current three-month period, when the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the United States.

The first quarter period captured just two weeks of the shutdowns that began in many parts of the country in mid-March.

Advertisement

Economists believe that GDP has plunged around 30 percent from April through the end of this month.

That would be the biggest quarterly decline on record by a long shot: Three times bigger than a 10 percent drop in the first quarter of 1958.

Forecasters believe the economy will rebound in the second half of the year. The Congressional Budget Office is predicting a 21.5 percent growth rate in the upcoming July-September quarter followed by a 10.4 percent gain in the fourth quarter.

However, a handful of states, particularly in the South, have begun to report surging infections. And even if a rebound materializes in July, it will follow seismic losses that would mean a decline in economic output for the entire year.

While overall GDP was unchanged for the first quarter, the composition shifted slightly with downward revisions to consumer spending, exports and business inventories offset by an upward revision to business investment.

The Thursday report was the government’s third and final look at first quarter GDP.

The damage to the economy from the epidemic was also reflected in a Federal Reserve notice on Thursday. The Fed temporarily restricted shareholder payouts by the nation’s biggest banks, barring them from buying back their own stocks or increasing dividend payments in the third quarter as regulators try to ensure banks remain strong enough to keep lending through the downturn.

Advertisement

The decision to limit payouts is an admission by the Fed that large financial institutions, while far better off than they were in the financial crisis, remain vulnerable to an economic downturn unlike any other in modern history.

Some of the Fed’s own loss projections for banks, in fact, suggest that the eventual hit to loans in a bad scenario could be far worse than in the aftermath of 2008.

Still, the Fed stopped short of barring banks from paying dividends next quarter as some lawmakers and former regulators have urged — a decision that drew public criticism from one of the Fed’s current governors, who said not taking stronger measures could “impair the recovery.”

The Fed, which devised its primary stress test scenarios before the virus tore through the economy, will require the 34 biggest banks to resubmit and update their capital plans later this year, something it has usually required only for banks that failed to pass. Those plans detail how the banks intend to proceed with share buybacks and dividend increases in light of the pandemic, and the Fed said that resubmitting them “will help firms reassess their capital needs.”

The panel of economists that determines when US recessions begin said that February marked the end of the longest economic expansion in US history, 128 months of uninterrupted growth that began after the 2008 financial crisis.

Advertisement

President Trump has declared that the economy will come roaring back with a V-shaped recovery starting this summer. Larry Kudlow, the president’s chief economics adviser, said on Thursday that even with the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the administration is still looking for a strong recovery in the second half of this year.

“I think the strong V-recovery is still right there,” Kudlow said on the Fox Business Network.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.