Fired workers say Tesla broke a vow

Nonetheless, two Tesla workers say they received termination notices alleging a ‘‘failure to return to work’’ after they opted to take unpaid leave to protect themselves and their family members when the factory restarted production the second week of May.

If ‘‘you feel uncomfortable coming back to work at this time, please do not feel obligated to do so,’’ he wrote in an e-mail sent to the company’s factory workers in early May that was viewed by The Washington Post.

SAN FRANCISCO — When he defiantly reopened the company’s Fremont plant against county orders last month, Elon Musk promised Tesla employees they could stay home if they felt uneasy. They would not be penalized.

The workers, Carlos Gabriel and Jessica Naro, said they both received the notices last week from Tesla’s human resources department citing their apparent failure to show up and the company’s inability to reach them. The workers provided evidence of their continuing correspondence with managers. They believe they received the notifications for speaking up about their concerns with working conditions at the plant.

Since they received the notices last week, both Gabriel and Naro said they have received calls from HR representatives. Naro was told she could come back, though she was prompted to offer a date of return.

Their concerns about safety are shared by a half-dozen workers who spoke with The Post, some on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs. They said that Tesla is failing to follow social distancing guidelines, with lax enforcement of rules concerning masks and sanitation of machinery. They also complain of little transparency by the company about new cases of infection, as well as its response.

Employees are ‘‘hovering over each other,’’ said one worker. Some workers disappear for two weeks and their peers are told they’re ‘‘sick,’’ without further explanation, said another worker. Supervisors cite health privacy law in not disclosing particular cases, but workers say Tesla hasn’t even described broadly how widespread the coronavirus is at the plant.

Already, workers at Tesla’s seat plant down the road from its main factory were told of two confirmed cases among workers on the morning and evening shifts, with at least three others exposed to the coronavirus.

Branton Phillips, who works on Tesla’s Model S sedan and Model X SUV lines, said he embarks on a daily ritual on returning from the plant: spraying down equipment and removing and bagging his clothes. He showers before saying hi to his wife, Shirley, who has diabetes and heart ailments. Phillips said he takes the risk into account but also needs to work to keep a steady paycheck.

He compared the lack of mask use at work to the push and pull of wearing them in areas across the country. ‘‘You’re reflecting what’s outside in the world inside the plant,’’ he added.

Tesla’s standoff, first with public health officials, then with its own workers, has become one of the most dramatic corporate battles taking place over response to the global coronavirus pandemic. Musk and the company have argued that the work is essential, something the county disputed. Some workers say that the company’s opaque approach is endangering their lives to build cars.

Companies around the world are struggling to balance measures to limit the spread of the virus with the need to reopen. Amazon, for example, has kept its warehouses running as essential for supply, but dozens of cases have been reported there. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) Grocery stores, too, have seen a spread of cases.

Tesla and Alameda County, home to Tesla’s Fremont factory, have so far declined to say how many cases have been reported at the plant, which employs about 10,000.

Meanwhile, cases of the novel coronavirus are spiking in California. Alameda County, in particular, has been hard-hit, recording some of the highest case numbers among California counties — with more than 5,000 total by this week.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. Alameda County spokeswoman Neetu Balram said officials there were reviewing their policies to determine what type of outbreak-related information concerning Tesla could be released, given the public interest in the subject.

‘‘Tesla is reporting their cases among employees directly to [the Alameda County Public Health Department] as required by their Site Specific Plan, which is also a requirement for all businesses that are reopening,’’ she said.

Though Tesla’s CEO has garnered a reputation for outspokenness on social media, the maker of electric cars is among the most secretive companies in Silicon Valley. Employees, like the broader public, are left to learn of Musk’s mind-set through his sporadic 280-character posts on Twitter.

Initially, he dismissed the coronavirus panic as ‘‘dumb’’ in early March.

Shortly after, Alameda County enacted a sweeping stay-at-home order in mid-March, joining other Bay Area counties that were among the first in the country to take drastic measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes. Musk told employees in an e-mail at the time that the factory would remain open and that he would personally report to work, but that they could stay home if they felt uncomfortable or ill.

Advertisement

Ultimately, city and county officials intervened, and Tesla agreed to wind down to the ‘‘minimum basic operations’’ allowed under the rules. But that wasn’t the end of the battle.

In late April, Musk went on an erratic tweetstorm that culminated in his writing ‘‘FREE AMERICA NOW’’ in response to widespread stay-at-home orders. He launched into an expletive-laden rant on the company’s earnings call the next day, labeling quarantine measures ‘‘fascist’’ and demanding that politicians return people’s ‘‘freedom.’’ Musk defiantly reopened the factory in early May, winning President Trump’s support as he bucked the county’s orders once more.

Ultimately, county officials backed down and agreed to allow Tesla to fully reopen May 18.