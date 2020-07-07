British workers try hand at an unfamiliar job: berry picking

But in this pandemic year, these Britons can be found in fields across the country, doing something they probably would not have imagined a few months ago: working as farm laborers, picking berries.

LONDON — If this were any other year, Ella Chandler, 19, would be playing cricket almost every day. Zak Oyrzynski, 23, would be looking for a job as a chef in London. Beth Blease, a 24-year-old personal trainer, would be helping her clients get into shape for the summer. Sam Richards, 32, would be behind a desk, working in sales.

“It’s been really fun, but it’s been tiring and hard work,” said Chandler, a professional cricket player for a team in New Zealand whose season was cut short. On a recent day, she said, she picked almost 556 pounds of strawberries. “It’s quite satisfying,” she said.

She had seen on the news that pickers were needed on British farms because of an expected labor shortage and said she had decided to apply to work on one near her home in Surrey, a county southwest of London.

Besides the chance to make some — though not a lot of — money, the pickers said, it was a good way to meet and talk to people while the country was on lockdown and prove to themselves they could do something unexpected.

“At least I did something,” said Oyrzynski, who picks strawberries, too, at the farm where Chandler works. “I didn’t sit here and do nothing and be a couch potato. I’m proud of myself for doing that.”

The job isn’t glamorous, and the work is hard. A workday starts at 7 a.m., and the income can vary person by person.

“People say you can make a lot of money,” Oyrzynski said, “but it’s down to the picker.” He said the workers at the farm were paid Britain’s minimum wage — 8.72 pounds (just below $11) an hour — but could earn more based on how much fruit they picked. At Hall Hunter, the company that runs the farm, the average weekly pay in 2019 was 414 pounds (almost $520), according to the company’s website.

“A couple of young people dropped out because the pay was not what they expected,” Oyrzynski said. And while the job started off fun, he said, it was also strict, with many rules.

Harvest work in Britain is traditionally done by tens of thousands of seasonal workers from Eastern Europe. Many of them cannot travel this year because of the coronavirus.

The government started a “Pick for Britain” campaign in April to attract British workers. Among those who signed up was Blease, a personal trainer who was unable to find work because of the lockdown. She works nine-hour shifts picking and packing strawberries and asparagus at Claremont Farm in northern England for minimum wage.

“We’re all meant to be outside and growing our own crops and living off the land, and I think we forget that sometimes,” she said. When the pandemic eases, she added, she hopes to own a farm herself where individuals suffering from anxiety or depression, can do the same work.

Richards also works at Claremont Farm. She lost her job as an account manager for a beer company during the pandemic.

“It’s the hardest I’ve ever worked, for the littlest money I’ve ever made, but it’s the happiest I’ve ever been — it’s bizarre,” Richards said.

“I think going forward I want to work in the outdoors,” she said. “I’ve just decided now that I don’t actually need that much to be happy. Being outdoors is more than enough.”

Farmers say they have been pleasantly surprised by the amount of interest in these jobs. They were afraid Britons would stay away from jobs usually performed by overseas workers.

For farmers, hiring Britons without any fruit-picking experience comes with challenges, and productivity needs to be high.

“A new worker is 10 to 30 percent more expensive,” said Ali Capper, of the Horticulture and Potatoes Board for the National Farmers Union of England and Wales. “It takes about three to four weeks to get into a rhythm.”

Some in the industry are looking at this summer as a warning sign. The question of whether seasonal workers would continue coming to Britain each spring has been on the minds of farmers and growers since the country voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Rules governing travel from the European Union to Britain, due to take effect in 2021, have not been completed.

“This is what would’ve happened with Brexit without a proper plan. It’s exactly happening now,” said Deepak Ravindran, a co-founder of Oddbox, which delivers produce to about 50,000 customers in London.