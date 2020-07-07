We need clarity on masks, chain retailers tell governors

Retailers have a message for state governors: Please make everyone wear a face mask. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Target, Home Depot, and other major chains, believes that the hodgepodge of rules around the country have created confusion for shoppers and that has lead to conflict between customers and workers trying to enforce store rules. Social media is full of videos capturing clashes between those who are asked to wear masks, and employees who are under orders to make sure people wear them. “Retailers are alarmed with the instances of hostility and violence front-line employees are experiencing by a vocal minority of customers,” said association president Brian Dodge. The group asked the National Governors Association this week to require face masks when in public or while shopping. Fewer than half of US states require masks in public places, according to the association. The governors’ group said Tuesday that its members are discussing the letter and others like it from different retail groups. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Federal judge tosses challenge to Maine’s Internet privacy law

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a challenge by Internet service providers and upheld Maine’s “opt-in” Web privacy law, one of the strictest in the nation. Judge Lance Walker said four industry associations that sued failed to demonstrate that the law violates the First Amendment. He also rejected the contention that the law conflicts with existing federal law. The law prohibits service providers from using, disclosing, selling, or granting access to a customer’s personal information unless a customer gives the provider permission to do so. It also requires providers to take reasonable measures to protect customers’ personal information. California has a similar law but requires consumers to “opt out” to prevent personal information from being sold. The plaintiffs said when they sued that “protecting consumer privacy is a vital national goal,” but that Maine’s attempt to protect privacy had “serious substantive flaws.’’ Walker disagreed and used some colorful language in his ruling, noting that one of the arguments was “an attempt to create a conflict where none exists.’’ He also called the First Amendment claim, which suggested the law should be reviewed with strict scrutiny since involved potential speaker- and content-based limitations, a “shoot-the-moon argument.”— ASSOCIATED PRESS

Walmart to take another shot at a prime part of Amazon’s business

Walmart Inc. will introduce a subscription service this month to compete with Amazon.com’s Prime program, according to a person familiar with the plans. Walmart+, as the service is known, will cost $98 a year and include perks such as same-day delivery of groceries and general merchandise, Recode reportedearlier, citing unidentified people. The retailer’s shares rose nearly 7 percent Tuesday, reflecting investors’ expectations that the service could bring Walmart’s online business more on par with that of Amazon. During the pandemic, Walmart attracted many new customers who hadn’t shopped there before, and the benefits of a Walmart+ membership could persuade some to stick around. Grocery is the one category online where Walmart maintains a firm leg up on Amazon, but profit margins on food are lower than those for more discretionary items. So Walmart’s aim is to get its grocery shoppers to add non-food items to their basket -- items that they’re probably currently buying on Amazon. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Air travel in retreat after latest outburst of infections

United Airlines warned employees that a jump in coronavirus infections in parts of the South and West is jeopardizing a nascent recovery for US travel. The airline has seen a sharp drop in bookings, particularly at its Newark, N.J. hub, as states in the New York metro area add new quarantine rules for travelers, United executives told employees Monday in a town hall meeting, according to a person familiar with the presentation. Bookings at United’s Newark hub were 16 percent of 2019 levels as of July 1, or about half of what they were several weeks earlier when travel began reviving. United is watching for signs of a similar drop at its Chicago hub. The Wall Street Journal first reported the employee briefing. A spokesman for Chicago-based United declined to comment on the airline’s bookings. The grim news reinforces the company’s plan to cut tens of thousands of employees starting Oct. 1 as the pandemic continues to depress airline travel. The company may begin notifying workers — including as many as 30 percent of its pilots corps — as soon as Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Microsoft exec tapped for Augmented reality startup

Augmented reality startup Magic Leap Inc. has hired Peggy Johnson, a Microsoft Corp. executive, to take over as chief executive officer starting next month, as the company continues to reshape itself as a provider of business services. Magic Leap had been one of the buzziest startups, raising more than $2 billion, largely on the promise that it would turn augmented reality into a viable consumer technology. But the Florida-based company struggled to execute, and sales of its flagship product, the Magic Leap One headset, never took off. The company said late last year it would focus more on business applications and cut more than half of its workforce in April. Johnson, who spent more than two decades at Qualcomm Inc., brings extensive experience negotiating partnerships with large businesses. She joined Microsoft in 2014 as one of chief executive Satya Nadella’s first major hires, and she worked to repair Microsoft’s relationships with big business. In 2016 she started Microsoft’s venture capital arm M12. Microsoft also makes one of the main rivals to Magic Leap, the Hololens, which it has always positioned primarily as a business tool. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Boeing said it has settled cases over Lion Air crash

Boeing Co. said it has settled 90 percent of wrongful death claims filed in a US court over the 2018 crash of a 737 Max jet operated by Lion Air. Claims relating to 171 of the 189 people on board Lion Air Flight JT 610 have been settled, Boeing said Tuesday in a Chicago federal court filing. The company didn’t say how much it had paid the families or estates of the passengers and crew members killed in the crash. The company said it is optimistic that the remaining cases will be resolved. The crash occurred over the Java Sea in October 2018, followed five month later by another 737 Max crash in Ethiopia that killed 157. The crashes led to lawsuits alleging the jets were unsafe and had a faulty software system. The 737 fleet has been grounded, Boeing sales have plunged, and the US government is investigating the aircraft’s flight-control system. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Acquisition would create giant in solar field

Sunrun, the nation’s largest residential solar company, is acquiring a leading competitor, Vivint Solar, to form one of the world’s largest providers of solar equipment. The all-stock deal would create a company with about 500,000 customers. Sunrun, based in San Francisco, and Vivint, based in Utah, have held two of the top three positions in the residential solar market along with Tesla. In addition to panels, Sunrun and Vivint sell residential battery systems. Sunrun has focused on financing and installing solar panels and batteries rather than on producing them. About 3 percent of US homes have solar, and residential installations during the coronavirus pandemic have dropped as many homeowners have cut spending and reduced interactions with other people. Vikram Aggarwal, chief executive of EnergySage, a solar comparison-shopping market, questioned some of the benefits of the acquisition for consumers, given that both companies have relied on direct contact with people for sales and service more than some other companies like Tesla. — NEW YORK TIMES