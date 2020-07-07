Small business program scrutinized for loans to big firms

While many companies have been hurt by shutdown orders, some also have deep pockets or the backing of private equity firms.

Yet that’s not exactly how it worked out. Among the 650,000 companies on the partial list of recipients released Monday by the Treasury Department were fashion designers such as Oscar de la Renta, the clothing retailer Candie’s and companies that own hundreds of fast-food restaurants including P.F. Chang’s and TGI Friday’s.

Congress set aside $659 billion to throw a lifeline to small businesses and organizations side-swiped by the coronavirus pandemic and to keep paychecks flowing to workers who might otherwise head to the unemployment line.

Loans also went to private equity firms, venture capital firms, law firms, and other companies that seem in better position to weather the storm than smaller businesses, including some that didn’t get loans due to issues with the program’s design.

The PPP offered loans up to $10 million to companies with fewer than 500 employees. The most appealing aspect: possible loan forgiveness if most of the money was spent on workers.

Otherwise the loan had to be repaid, with an interest rate of 1 percent.

The law doesn’t place a ceiling on the amount of revenue a prospective borrower could have, and a business could borrow even if it had access to credit elsewhere.

Boddie-Noell Enterprises, owner of 346 Hardee’s restaurants, received between $5 million and $10 million, the government said.

The government didn’t release exact loan amounts, but rather ranges. P.F. Chang’s China Bistro said its loan of between $5 million and $10 million helped keep 12,000 workers employed as it transitioned restaurants to take-out.

The company said it is using the money for employee salaries and benefits.

There is still about $130 billion left to lend and Congress has extended the program until Aug. 8.