Analog Devices is said to be near a deal to acquire a Silicon Valley company for $17 billion

The Norwood company Analog Devices Inc. is close to an all-stock agreement to acquire Maxim Integrated Products Inc., a Silicon Valley company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The semiconductor companies are talking about a deal that values San Jose, Calif.-based Maxim at more than its current market capitalization of roughly $17 billion. Analog has a market value of $46 billion and maintains a large office in the San Jose area.

The deal could be announced as early as Monday, though discussions could still fall apart, said the people, asking not to be named discussing private negotiations.