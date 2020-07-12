Harvard study casts doubt on idea bankers’ bonuses bring better results

Handelsbanken caught his attention about five years ago. Since then, he has written two case studies on the lender, and his conclusions challenge the conventional wisdom.

His work led Dennis Campbell, a Harvard Business School professor, to the biggest bank in Sweden, Svenska Handelsbanken AB, which he says uses a model that raises questions about bonuses.

A Swedish bank may be about to change perceptions of how bonuses affect performance.

He says staff were highly motivated despite the absence of bonuses for all but a tiny group. What struck him was how important branch managers are. “Handelsbanken just stood out as a really interesting example because they have really unusual levels of empowerment,” Campbell said.

What’s more, the bank has “had these really unusual performance outcomes that normally don’t go along with that level of decentralization.”

Banker bonuses are a thorny subject since the financial meltdown of 2008. More recently, regulators have put pressure on the industry to show restraint on pay and instead use surplus cash for loans to businesses hit by the COVID-19 crisis. Many banks have complained that such restrictions make it hard to attract the right talent. But the link between bonuses and performance is hard to prove.

Campbell said that Handelsbanken has a broad network of branches at which local staff know their clients better than most in the industry.

“We would normally think that the level of decentralization that they have . . . would lead to things like higher loan losses, would lead to less efficiencies in their cost structure,” Campbell said.

“Yet here’s this bank that has operated this way since the 1970s and has had higher returns on equity than its peers.”

Campbell said his study showed that, despite not having “any skin in the game” in terms of personal enrichment, branch managers appeared to “really care deeply” about the cost-to-income ratio.

Handelsbanken does offer a profit-sharing plan but employees have to wait until they turn 60 to see any of that money.

That reduces the risk they’ll chase short-term gains without considering long-term outcomes, Campbell said.