Goldman Sachs’ trading revenue up 93 percent

Goldman Sachs made the most of a historic market rebound in the second quarter as the Federal Reserve’s stimulus efforts handed a bonanza to Wall Street trading desks. Revenue from trading stocks and bonds surged 93 percent, surpassing what analysts had expected by about $2.5 billion and mirroring similar gains reported Tuesday by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. The bank also raked in record fees from helping companies raise cash needed to weather the coronavirus pandemic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

The Paper Store files for bankruptcy

The Paper Store, an 86-store specialty gift chain based in Acton, is the latest retailer seeking a sale in bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which has stores in seven states across the Northeast, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday after the pandemic hurt sales, according to court papers. Now the retailer needs to find a buyer before the end of August so it can stock up on merchandise prior to the key holiday season. A group of investors including a current creditor and members of the The Paper Store’s founding family are preparing a bid for the chain, court papers show. The company is proposing a deadline for bids of August 21 and an auction on August 24. Founded in 1964 by Robert Anderson, the chain started as a newspaper and stationery store in Maynard. It now counts almost 2,000 full-time employees and has a burgeoning e-commerce platform, according to court papers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Burberry to cut 500 jobs as sales falter during pandemic

The British luxury retailer Burberry plans to cut up to 500 jobs worldwide as it continues to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus on its business. On Wednesday, Burberry said sales fell 45 percent to 257 million pounds ($324 million) in its first quarter, which ended June 27. Across Europe and the Middle East, sales plummeted 75 percent because of a steep decline in tourism. Sales fell 70 percent in the Americas and 10 percent in the Asia Pacific region — with double-digit growth, however, in mainland China. — NEW YORK TIMES

AVIATION

Delta says early retirements, buyouts could cost $3.3 billion

Delta Air Lines will take a charge of as much as $3.3 billion to cover the costs of early retirement and voluntary separation plans for employees, as the carrier scales back operations amid a plunge in travel. The charge will be recorded in the third quarter and most workers will leave Aug. 1, the Atlanta-based carrier said in a regulatory filing Wednesday. At least 17,000 employees have signed up for the plans, excluding pilots who have additional days to decide. As much as $600 million of the amount will be in cash payments. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD DELIVERY

Some doubt that pandemic pizza delivery will continue in better days

Americans on lockdown have rediscovered delivery pizza, giving once shaky brands like Pizza Hut and Papa John’s a boost. But even as share prices soar, investors aren’t convinced these new customers will stick around. “I would be absolutely shocked if they can keep these kinds of sales levels once things return to normal,” said Brian Yarbrough, an analyst for finance firm Edward Jones. The normal growth rate for pizza same-store sales is in the mid-single digits, he said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

The Guardian to cut 12 percent of its work force

The British newspaper The Guardian said on Wednesday it would cut 12 percent of its workforce, about 180 jobs, as it faces a shortfall of 25 million pounds ($31.5 million) caused by the economic impact of the pandemic. About 70 jobs will be lost in the newsroom, with the other cuts in departments such as advertising, marketing, live events, and its job-search platform. The Guardian, Britain’s main left-leaning newspaper, had already delayed a companywide pay rise, furloughed about 100 employees and cut other expenses relating to marketing and travel. But the decline in advertising and sales of its print newspaper have created an “unsustainable financial outlook” for the media company. It’s a quick turn of fate for the paper, which recorded a profit in the 2018-19 financial year, the first one in decades, because of the success of its subscription program. — NEW YORK TIMES

SOCIAL MEDIA

High-profile Twitter hack scam reaps $100,000

Some of the biggest names in politics, entertainment and technology, including Joseph R. Biden Jr., Kanye West, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, appeared to have had their Twitter accounts hacked on Wednesday. The accounts sent messages related to cyptocurrency, with most of the messages promising to double the money of anyone who sent Bitcoin to a specific cryptocurrency wallet. Within hours of the tweets appearing, nearly 300 people had fallen for the scam, sending more than $100,000 to the wallet. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.— NEW YORK TIMES

AUTOMOTIVE

Hyundai recalling more than 272,000 cars over dashboard problem

Hyundai is recalling more than 272,000 cars in the United States because the electrical socket in the dashboard can overheat and cause a fire. The recall covers certain 2011 and 2012 Elantra compacts and Sonata midsize cars, and the 2012 Accent subcompact and Veloster hatchback. Hyundai says the problem happens when an air compressor used to inflate tires is plugged into the socket for a long time. In some vehicles, the outlets were overly tightened at the factory. That can disable a fuse designed to guard against overheating. Hyundai has nine reports of fires but no injuries. Owners were using compressors that came with the cars in seven fires while two fires began while aftermarket compressors were in use. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Industrial production rebounds

Production at America’s factories, utilities, and mines surged last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that US industrial production rose 5.4 percent in June, the second straight monthly gain. But it was still 10.9 percent below the level in February before the economy locked down in the face of the coroanavirus. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HEALTH INSURANCE

UnitedHealth’s profit soars

The nation’s largest health insurer more than doubled its second-quarter profit, as COVID-19 shutdowns kept patients out of doctor’s offices and off operating tables. UnitedHealth’s medical costs tumbled 11 percent to $34.68 billion with demand for care suppressed from the middle of March until May. Toward the end of the quarter, however, a more normalized levels of care was returning. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

THEME PARKS

Disney reopens remaining two parks amid rising virus cases

Days after reopening two theme parks amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, Walt Disney World on Wednesday welcomed back visitors to two more theme parks that had been shuttered since March because of the new coronavirus. The Florida theme park resort reopened Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, completing a rolling opening of Disney World’s theme parks that started last weekend with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom welcoming back visitors. The number of visitors being allowed in has been capped to allow for social distancing. All visitors and employees must wear masks and get their temperature checked upon entering. Disney is requiring reservations, and Disney employees won’t be allowed to take photos of visitors in front of Cinderella’s Castle since it involves touching the tourists’ cameras. There will be no live shows at Disney World since the reopening has caused a labor dispute between Disney and its actors and singers. The union that represents Disney World actors and singers has filed a grievance against Disney, saying their members faced retaliation for demanding coronavirus tests. The actors and singers initially were called back to work, but that invitation was rescinded after the union made public their concerns about the lack of testing for the actors and singers who can’t wear masks while performing, according to Actors’ Equity Association. — ASSOCIATED PRESS