The board of Macy’s Inc. handed $9 million in equity awards to six top executives just two weeks after the department store chain said it would cut thousands of jobs in its corporate office. Chief executive Jeff Gennette received restricted stock worth $3.7 million on July 9, according to a regulatory filing. The other five, including legal chief Elisa Garcia and Danielle Kirgan, who oversees human resources, received awards ranging from $350,000 to $3 million. On July 1, the board also reversed top executives’ temporary salary reductions that had been been in place since April. That means Gennette, who took no salary for that period, is now back at his $1.3 million annual rate. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates hit another record low

Average rates on long-term mortgages continue to fall to new record lows, as the key 30-year loan dropped below 3 percent for the first time in 50 years. The stagnant economic recovery in the face of the coronavirus pandemic is keeping inflation tamped down despite pent-up homebuying demand. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan fell this week to 2.98 percent from 3.03 percent last week. These are the lowest levels since Freddie Mac began tracking averages in 1971. The rate averaged 3.81 percent a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.48 percent from 2.51 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

Netflix added more than 10m subscribers in the 2nd quarter

Netflix added a flood of new subscribers amid the coronavirus pandemic and also offered clues to a possible successor for founding CEO Reed Hastings, who on Thursday named the company’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, as co-CEO. The company picked up 10.1 million worldwide subscribers during the April-June period, more than triple what it usually adds in that period. The increase announced Thursday with Netflix’s second-quarter earnings eclipsed the gain of 8.3 million subscribers projected among analysts polled by FactSet. Netflix ended June with 193 million worldwide subscribers, including 70 million in the United States and Canada, its largest geographic market. Nearly 26 million of those subscribers have joined Netflix during the first six months of this year — more than double the number compared with last year — as the pandemic curtailed travel and even nights out on the town. The restrictions have turned out to be a boon for Netflix, which also faces a slew of new streaming competitors such as Disney Plus and HBO Max. Netflix, however, said its subscriber growth has begun to slow. It forecasts just 2.5 million new additions for the current quarter. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Sales rose more than 7 percent in June before current spike in virus cases

US retail sales climbed a solid 7.5 percent in June, a sign that the economy was healing right before infections from the coronavirus spiked again and dragged down hopes for a steady recovery. The Census Bureau reported Thursday that retail sales are 1.1 percent higher than their levels from a year ago, after a brutal plunge in March and April was offset by a decent rebound in May and June. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Johnson & Johnson hikes forecast on higher drug sales

Johnson & Johnson had a surprisingly strong second quarter and bumped up its 2020 forecast even after COVID-19 contributed to a 40 percent drop in US medical device sales. Growing pharmaceutical sales, also in the United States, helped the world’s biggest health products maker counter damage from the pandemic, which forced patients to delay surgeries. J&J on Thursday said it expects 2020 earnings of $7.75 to $7.95 per share, and sales of between $81 billion and $82.5 billion. That comes a few months after the company surprised investors by cutting its profit forecast for the year by about 15 percent and slashing its sales forecast because of the pandemic.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Spirit employees allegedly attacked over delayed flight

Several Spirit Airlines employees were injured Tuesday night when they were attacked by three women who were apparently upset that their flight from Fort Lauderdale to Philadelphia had been delayed, sheriff’s officials said. The women hit the employees with “miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs, and fast food,” according to Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest reports. The incident happened outside the gate of a flight to Philadelphia in the airport’s Terminal 4. The airline said three employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport suffered minor injuries when the women “became combative following a delayed flight.” WPLG posted video of the attack, which shows the women throwing items at the employees and going behind the counter where they physically attacked at least one person. Deputies arrested the women, who are all from Philadelphia. Tymaya Wright, 20, was charged with battery and petit theft for taking a Spirit employee’s phone and putting it in her backpack. Danaysha Dixon, 22, and Keira Ferguson, 21, were both arrested on battery charges. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKING

Morgan Stanley, like its peers, sees trading revenue jump

Morgan Stanley wrapped up a week of wins for Wall Street trading desks, capitalizing on the Federal Reserve’s extraordinary rescue measures with record profit. Fixed-income trading revenue almost tripled, driving a 73 percent jump in total trading that surged past expectations, according to a statement Thursday. That spurred firmwide revenue and earnings to all-time highs amid wild market swings caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The gains brought the overall trading haul total for the five biggest US investment banks to $33 billion, a windfall that helped all of them survive the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic with profits intact. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Bank of America’s profit down more than 50 percent

Bank of America Corp.’s profit slid 52 percent as it joined rivals in preparing for an onslaught of consumer defaults spurred by the pandemic’s economic fallout. Profit at the consumer-banking unit plunged 98 percent as the coronavirus shuttered much of the US economy and caused tens of millions of Americans to lose their jobs. The company allocated $5.1 billion for loan losses in the second quarter, the most since 2010, as Bank of America joined its biggest rivals in predicting pain to come that contrasts with stock market optimism for a quick economic rebound. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

OIL

Another driller files for bankruptcy

California Resources Corp. filed for bankruptcy with a plan to hand ownership to lenders, kicking off what could turn into the next wave of collapses among oil drillers and the businesses that depend on them. Under a proposal the company negotiated with senior lenders as part of its bankruptcy planning, shareholders will be wiped out and investors holding the company’s $1.3 billion, 2017 loan will get 93 percent of a reorganized California Resources. Lower-ranking creditors will share 7 percent of the new company if they vote in favor of the proposal. The plan must be approved by US Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones after lower-ranking creditors have a chance to object. The company joins more than 200 oil explorers that have filed for court protection since 2015, and more may be coming in a matter of weeks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS