J. Jill struggles to stay solvent just three years after IPO

The women’s clothing chain warned its survival was in doubt a month ago after violating terms of its loans, and said Thursday its lenders extended a promise to hold off on taking action until next week.

Just three years after a highly anticipated initial public offering, J. Jill’s stock is flirting with zero and the Quincy-based company is trying to fend off bankruptcy.

Even in a world of retail upheaval, J. Jill Inc. has had a more dramatic ride than most — and that was before the pandemic.

J. Jill’s story illustrates how quickly the fortunes of a retailer can turn in the face of changing consumer habits, and now the onslaught of the coronavirus. Even before COVID-19 shut down most US apparel stores, J. Jill was coping with net losses and defections by customers who spent more money at newer online merchants and less on clothing.

Advertisement

Creditors are owed about $270 million, and J. Jill’s new forbearance agreement with lenders gives the chain through July 23 to work out a solution. The company, which employed about 1,400 full-time and 2,300 part-time workers as of February, also said it would file its delayed quarterly report on July 31.

Its stock dropped as much as 19 percent on Friday before closing down more than 17 percent, at 72 cents.

A representative for J. Jill didn’t respond to a request for comment. The company said in a news release that it’s still in “productive discussions with our lenders,” and that the new forbearance will give it time to complete negotiations.

J. Jill filed for an initial public offering in 2017 — again. The company, which traces its roots to a Western Massachusetts family store, first went public under a different name in the 1990s, rapidly expanding in the early- and mid-2000s.

In 2006, J. Jill was acquired by Hingham-based Talbots, for $517 million. The acquisition proved disastrous as the retail market suffered during the financial crisis, and within three years, Talbots unloaded J. Jill to private equity firm Golden Gate Capital for just $75 million.

Advertisement

In 2011, Golden Gate sold a majority stake in the company to a division of Arcapita, a Bahrain-based investment firm. J. Jill’s value had rebounded by 2015, when TowerBrook Capital Partners of New York bought it for $396 million, according to the 2017 security filing.

Under TowerBrook, J. Jill quickly drove up profits. Between 2014 and 2016, sales grew about 23 percent, from $456 million to $562 million. The company’s profits more than tripled, from about $4.5 million to nearly $14.3 million over the same period.

The company’s current state isn’t what investors and analysts envisioned after it raised about $163 million through the 2017 initial public offering, which was backed by Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and Jefferies Group LLC.

But within six months the company missed forecasts in two consecutive quarters and its shares plunged by almost half amid analyst downgrades. Some of those problems mirrored those of Chico’s and Dressbarn, which serve some of the same customers.

The typical J. Jill customer is described as a college-educated woman between 40 and 65 with an annual household income above $150,000, according to the 2017 IPO filing.

“They’ve really struggled with bringing in any compelling fashion that the customer wants, and their customer has gone somewhere else,” said Gabriella Santaniello, founder of retail consulting firm A Line Partners.

Advertisement

J. Jill’s troubles continued into 2019, with disappointing third-quarter results last year that followed a $97 million loss in the previous quarter. In December, the company replaced Chief Executive Officer Linda Heasley with board member Jim Scully and began a search for a permanent CEO.

By then, the damage was done: The deficit came to $128.6 million for the fiscal year that ended Feb. 1. And all this was before the coronavirus locked down the United States.

Material from The Boston Globe was used in this report.