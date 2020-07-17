Mnuchin calls for Congress to pass more stimulus this month

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday called on Congress to work with the Trump administration to pass additional stimulus legislation by the end of the month as the resurgent coronavirus pandemic left the trajectory of the economic recovery uncertain.
The request comes as millions of Americans are about to see their expanded unemployment insurance benefits expire and as lawmakers embark on an intense week of negotiations over what would be the fourth significant bailout package since the virus shuttered large swaths of the US economy earlier this year.
In testimony before the House Committee on Small Business, Mnuchin said that the next round of money to support the economy should be targeted to help industries that have been hardest hit by the pandemic as well as smaller businesses and low- to middle-income families. Mnuchin also said that the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable small-business loans, should be extended but with a focus on helping the restaurant, hotel, travel, and hospitality sectors.
Lawmakers will return to Washington on Monday to begin negotiations over the next virus relief package, which they hope to finalize by the end of the month, but significant disagreements remain over how and where to direct aid. One big sticking point is whether to send additional money to state and local governments, as Democrats have insisted.
The House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion stimulus package in May that was a nonstarter with Senate Republicans and the White House. Republicans have been discussing legislation that would cost $1 trillion to $2 trillion and provide liability protections for businesses that reopen during the pandemic and additional incentives for firms to rehire their workers.
White House officials have been debating how to structure another round of economic impact payments that would be sent directly to American taxpayers. They are also weighing whether to continue to provide an extra $600 per week to those without jobs, an enhanced unemployment benefit payment that many Republicans say is preventing people from going back to work.
President Trump has publicly called for a payroll tax cut and tax deductions for dining and entertainment expenses, but these proposals have received little support in Congress.