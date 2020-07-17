Mnuchin calls for Congress to pass more stimulus this month

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday called on Congress to work with the Trump administration to pass additional stimulus legislation by the end of the month as the resurgent coronavirus pandemic left the trajectory of the economic recovery uncertain.

The request comes as millions of Americans are about to see their expanded unemployment insurance benefits expire and as lawmakers embark on an intense week of negotiations over what would be the fourth significant bailout package since the virus shuttered large swaths of the US economy earlier this year.

In testimony before the House Committee on Small Business, Mnuchin said that the next round of money to support the economy should be targeted to help industries that have been hardest hit by the pandemic as well as smaller businesses and low- to middle-income families. Mnuchin also said that the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable small-business loans, should be extended but with a focus on helping the restaurant, hotel, travel, and hospitality sectors.