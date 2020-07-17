Tech CEO Fahim Saleh’s personal assistant arrested, charged in grisly slaying

The 21-year-old personal assistant of tech CEO Fahim Saleh was arrested Friday in the grisly slaying of the tech investor, an attack police said appeared related to the theft of tens of thousands of dollars.

Tyrese Devon Haspil is accused of attacking Saleh, 33, at his luxury Manhattan apartment on Monday. New York police investigators say Haspil dismembered the body a day later with an electric saw and put the remains in trash bags.

Saleh’s cousin discovered his body Tuesday, when she went to check after not hearing from him, Detectives Chief Rodney Harrison said at a Friday news briefing. Police earlier said she may have interrupted Haspil when she buzzed Saleh’s unit from the building’s entry, and suspect he escaped down a service entrance.