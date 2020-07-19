REI faces staff’s backlash over handling of COVID-19

“Hey guys just so everybody knows I tested positive for COVID-19,” the employee wrote. “I was told not to tell anybody and that the store would let everybody know what was going on. I assumed everybody knew but apparently that was not the case. I’m glad the store is now taking it seriously and we are closed for a while. I have no symptoms and am feeling good.”

NEW YORK — About 40 current and former employees of the outdoor equipment store REI in Grand Rapids, Mich., regularly communicate using the messaging app GroupMe. On July 6, they received a jarring note from a colleague.

Advertisement

The sender, according to screenshots reviewed by The New York Times, was immediately bombarded with well wishes — and questions. When? The results came in at 10:30 p.m. July 2, just before a holiday weekend that included travel with family for some employees. Why didn’t store managers alert employees? “I was told that management would let people know what was going on and to not post or say anything on social media,” the employee wrote.

The Grand Rapids store was closed July 3 to investigate “potential” COVID-19 exposure, but according to voicemail messages that managers left for the staff, they said no one had been exposed to the virus, and the store reopened the next day.

“Until the person had sent that group message, I didn’t realize that so many people didn’t know, and that brought up a lot of issues,” said Devin Hilla, 26, a part-time employee who resigned July 12 in part because of how REI handled the incident. Nobody expected the employee to be named, he said, but “saying that an employee tested positive, they worked on these days in the past week — that’s information everyone has a right to because it directly affects them and they might have a reason to be concerned about exposure.”

Advertisement

At that point, the retailer’s policy regarding any employee who tested positive for the virus was to inform anyone who had “close contact” with them at work — within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — then ask those people to quarantine during a 14-day paid leave. Some workers felt that was inadequate, noting that employees are often within 6 feet of one another in hallways or break rooms and that they sometimes pull down their cloth masks while working.

An outcry from the Grand Rapids workers was soon joined by employees at REI stores in states like Arizona and Texas using social media to say that their store managers had not properly informed them about colleagues who had tested positive. When leadership from the Grand Rapids store eventually acknowledged the case in a July 9 e-mail, it said its decision-making involved “a small army of people and departments across the co-op.”

REI, a consumer cooperative based in Kent, Wash., traces its roots to 1938. While its previous approach complied with CDC guidelines, it said, it changed its policy Tuesday “to expressly give managers the authority to notify the full team at their store if there is a known COVID case” and when that employee was last at work, Rob Discher, a spokesman, said in an e-mail. That same day, Eric Artz, REI’s chief executive, disclosed there were 18 active coronavirus cases across the co-op, which has roughly 13,000 employees.

Advertisement

“Some employees wanted transparency above what CDC guidelines and our policies directed, so we made that adjustment,” Discher said. He did not address the allegation that the Grand Rapids employee was told not to tell anyone about the positive test.

Retailers across the country are having to adjust to the surging pandemic, but the criticism of REI is especially notable given its corporate ethos. REI is a consumer cooperative made up of customers who pay $20 for lifetime memberships, which the roughly 160-store retailer said allows it to “put purpose before profits and act in the long-term interests of our members.” It had $3.1 billion in sales last year and said it invests at least 70 percent of its annual profits in the “outdoor community,” through nonprofits, employee profit-sharing, and dividends for members.

REI closed all of its stores in March and, according to an internal memo from Artz, it reopened in seven waves, with most stores operating as of July 6. But it has been forced to cut jobs, and a rise in cases across the country has retailers worried about the possibility of closing stores again.

“I would expect this behavior from a lot of companies, but REI’s entire thing is they’re a different type of company and that the people and their employees are such a priority,” Hilla said.

Before the company’s policy was changed, store workers had created an online petition accusing REI of prioritizing sales above employees and demanding steps like more transparent policies around COVID-19 exposure and hazard pay. It has passed 2,700 signatures. Workers have also shared concerns through Instagram and Facebook pages for REI Employees for Real Change, an advocacy group that has been pushing for labor rights for REI’s hourly workers for years.

Advertisement

Discher said that REI’s previous policy was meant “to preserve confidential health information, to limit possible exclusion and judgment around having the virus.” He added that “this situation and its challenges are incredibly fluid.”