Deep South supermarket Winn-Dixie takes a stand: No masks required

Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, and Publix announced last week that they will mandate mask-wearing at stores nationwide. The National Retail Federation has encouraged retailers to set nationwide mask policies to protect shoppers and employees, and nearly 30 states now require masks worn in public places.

And yet, Winn-Dixie has announced that it will not be joining the stampede of large grocery retailers requiring customers to wear masks in their stores.

‘‘Stronger Together. Winning Together. Let’s help each other stay safe,’’ says the coronavirus webpage of Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie, which operates hundreds of stores across the South.

Southeastern announced that Winn-Dixie stores would not be requiring masks from customers because it did not want to cause undue friction between customers and employees.

Winn-Dixie has about 500 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, all states that went for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Trump wore a mask publicly for the first time July 11 during a visit to a military hospital but has been otherwise dismissive about mask-wearing.

As many grocers did at the outset of the pandemic, Southeastern Grocers adjusted store hours in March to provide additional time for restocking and extra cleaning. On June 25, Winn-Dixie stores resumed normal operating hours, eliminating that extra time for store cleaning, even as coronavirus cases continue to surge across a wide swath of the United States and states begin rolling back reopening schedules.

And although the grocery chain installed floor decals and Plexiglas partitions at registers and checks workers’ temperatures daily, it has ‘‘allowed’’ workers to wear face masks and gloves rather than requiring them. While Winn-Dixie has had unions at points in its past, none of its stores are currently unionized.

In an editorial last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed the latest science showing that adherence to universal masking policies reduces virus transmission.