Former WGBH COO joins Watertown firm

Former WGBH chief operating officer Ben Godley is taking the number 2 spot at PR firm Greenough Communications, where he will be the top lieutenant to founder and chief executive Phil Greenough. In addition to his role as president, Godley will also have an equity stake in Greenough, a 25-person PR shop in Watertown. Godley previously ran CDP, a WGBH-owned venture that provided marketing, fund-raising, and other services to 230 public media stations. Before that, he was the COO for WGBH for 10 years. — JON CHESTO

STREAMING SERVICES

Netflix says it will remain in Turkey following flap over gay characters

Netflix Inc. said it remains committed to working in Turkey, in a response to weekend reports that the video-streaming service would shut operations due to government interference in content. Several Turkish media reported that Netflix abruptly ended plans to begin shooting a Turkish show called “If Only” after regulators and politicians asked for homosexual characters to be removed from the screenplay. Soon after, a fake farewell message from Netflix began to circulate among Turkish social-media users. Earlier this month, the BBC reported that Netflix had removed a gay character from another program — “Love 101” — after “bilateral talks” with RTUK, Turkey’s media watchdog. Mahir Unal, deputy chairman of the ruling AK Party, said that Netflix had initially planned to feature a homosexual cast member called “Osman” in the series. The company hasn’t commented on the claims. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Trader Joe’s drops store labels criticized as racist

Trader Joe’s is doing away with store brand labels derided as racist in an online petition, becoming the latest major company to dispatch with names and images that perpetuate stereotypes. The grocer said it had decided years ago to adopt the Trader Joe’s banner on its entire product lineup, instead of using such ethnic-sounding variations as Trader Jose’s on Mexican food products and Trader Ming’s on Chinese fare. But a Change.org petition apparently helped fast-track the process. ‘‘The grocery chain labels some of its ethnic foods with modifications of ‘Joe’ that belies a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes,’’ writes Briones Bedell, who launched the petition. Bedell’s petition, which has drawn more than 2,800 signatures, also criticized the use of ‘‘Arabian Joe’’ to brand Middle Eastern foods, ‘‘Trader Giotto’s’’ for Italian goods, and ‘‘Trader Joe San’’ for Japanese cuisine. Trader Joe’s said the naming conventions were intended to be playful, but acknowledged they may have had the ‘‘opposite effect.’’ — WASHINGTON POST

E-CIGARETTES

FDA orders company to stop selling fruit-flavored items

US health officials are cracking down on a brand of fruity disposable e-cigarettes that is popular with teenagers, saying the company never received permission to sell them in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration sent a letter Monday telling the company to remove Puff Bar e-cigarettes from the market within 15 business days, including flavors like mango, pink lemonade, and strawberry. The agency sent warning letters to nine other companies either selling similarly unauthorized e-cigarettes or nicotine solutions that illegally appeal to children. Some of those mimic packaging of sweets and cereals like Twinkies and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Chevron to buy Noble Energy for about $5 billion

Chevron Corp. agreed to buy Noble Energy Inc. for about $5 billion in shares as the oil giant looks to beef up amid the wreckage of the worst-ever crude crash. The takeover is the industry’s first major deal since the coronavirus triggered a severe slump and the largest since Occidental Petroleum Corp. acquired Anadarko Petroleum last year. The deal will grow Chevron’s shale presence in both the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado and the Permian Basin, which was once the heartland of the US shale boom but is now experiencing a sharp reduction in drilling. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Samsung to debut new mobile devices on Aug. 5

Samsung Electronics Co. is preparing to unveil a slate of new mobile devices at a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug. 5, when it will elaborate on its shifting strategy to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally staged in a Western city, the next Unpacked showcase will be the first one hosted virtually and broadcast live from South Korea. It will feature the unveiling of this year’s Galaxy Note series, a pair of bean-shaped wireless earbuds and a new smartwatch. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Merkel pitched Wirecard during state visit to China

Angela Merkel promoted Wirecard during a past state visit to China, the latest revelation about the government’s association with the fallen German tech darling. Opposition lawmakers are threatening to call for a parliamentary investigation as they press Merkel’s administration over how it pursued fraud allegations against a member of Germany’s benchmark DAX index. Underscoring the impact of the scandal, the finance committee in Germany’s lower house of parliament plans to interrupt the summer recess to hold a special session on July 29 to discuss Wirecard. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CAR RENTALS

Sixt gets car rental concessions at 11 US airports

Germany’s Sixt snapped up concessions to offer its rental-car services at 11 US airports, accelerating its expansion abroad even as the coronavirus pandemic drags down travel. The deal was part of a bankruptcy sale involving Advantage Rent a Car, the German company said Monday. It includes the New York area’s three major airports — John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International — which are key hubs for travelers from Europe. Additional destinations are Boston, Orlando, Denver, Las Vegas, Houston, San Francisco, Maui, and Honolulu, with another station in downtown Los Angeles. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LAWN EQUIPMENT

Maker of lawn mower engines files for bankruptcy

Briggs & Stratton Corp., the century-old maker of engines for lawn mowers and garden equipment, filed for bankruptcy with plans to sell its assets to a private equity firm specializing in manufacturers. KPS Capital Partners, whose portfolio includes TaylorMade golf clubs and Life Fitness gym equipment, has agreed to serve as the lead bidder in a court-supervised auction with a $550 million offer and is contributing to a bankruptcy loan that will keep Briggs & Stratton operating, according to a statement. KPS said it has already negotiated a new contract with the United Steelworkers of America. Briggs & Stratton, based in the Milwaukee area, began as an informal partnership in 1908 and grew alongside American suburbs, with its engines powering brands such as Craftsman, Toro, and Snapper. It had 5,200 employees at the end of last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ONLINE PAYMENTS

Alibaba’s online payment arm announces IPO

Ant Group, the online payments arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, announced plans Monday for an initial public stock offering that could become the world’s biggest since the coronavirus pandemic began. Ant, valued at $150 billion after a 2018 private fund-raising round, gave no indication how much money it hopes to raise in the joint offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai. But the offering would test investor willingness to look beyond the pandemic and worsening global economy. The company will list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s (SSE) STAR board and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. — ASSOCIATED PRESS