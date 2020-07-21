Former CDC chief: Most states fail to report data that’s key to controlling the pandemic

WASHINGTON — Six months after the first known coronavirus case appeared in the United States, most states are failing to report critical information that’s needed to track and control the resurgence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to an analysis released Tuesday by a former top Obama administration health official.

It’s the first comprehensive review of COVID-19 data that all 50 states and Washington, D.C., are using to make decisions about policies on opening schools and businesses.

In the absence of a national strategy to fight the pandemic, states have had to develop their own metrics for tracking and controlling COVID-19. But with few common standards, the data are inconsistent and incomplete, according to the report, released by Resolve to Save Lives, a New York nonprofit led by former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Tom Frieden and part of the global health organization Vital Strategies.