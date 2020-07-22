Billboard ad revenue craters 40% with Americans staying off road

Denella Clark, president of the Boston Arts Academy Foundation, has been named the new chair of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women. Clark, a Hyde Park resident, was first appointed to the commission in 2015. She is the first woman of color to lead the commission. As the new chair, Clark said, she wants to promote state legislation that will directly “improve the lives of all women, especially women of color.” The commission is a state agency established in 1998 to promote equality for women. — JON CHESTO

SCIENCE

Woods Hole Institution names new president

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution has hired Peter de Menocal to be its 11th president. De Menocal, who will start on Oct. 1, taking over for president Mark Abbott, is coming to the Falmouth institution from Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. As the president at WHOI, he will oversee a workforce of more than 1,000 people and an annual operating budget of $230 million. — JON CHESTO

BIOTECH

Biogen names a new finance chief

Biogen has a new finance chief. The Cambridge-based biotech has hired Mike McDonnell, the chief financial officer at Iqvia Holdings, a North Carolina-based contract research company, to replace Jeffrey Capello. McDonnell takes over the Biogen job on Aug. 15 and will report to CEO Michel Vounatsos. McDonnell previously held similar jobs at Intelsat, MCG Capital, and EchoStar Communications. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

ADVERTISING

Billboard sales hit hard by pandemic

This year was supposed to be a great year for billboard ads. New kinds of marketers, including the burgeoning marijuana industry, were flocking to outdoor advertising, letting it outshine other media. But since COVID-19 hit, forcing restaurants and other stores to close, local businesses that account for 60 percent of out-of-home ad sales began canceling spots. And, according to researcher Magna Global, the second quarter of 2020 will show a 40 percent drop in revenue from a year earlier. When financial results come out in two weeks, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings and Outfront Media are expected to post declines of up to 50 percent based on company forecasts and Wall Street estimates. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

STREAMING

Spotify finds harmony with Universal Music

Spotify has signed a new licensing deal with Universal Music Group, the world’s biggest record company, which will help the streaming giant roll out new features. The announcement reassured investors worried about Spotify’s sometimes-tense relationship with music labels. Access to their catalogs provides the lifeblood of its streaming service. A Spotify marketing program called Marquee, launched in a test form last year, has been used by artists such as the Weeknd and John Legend to promote their work. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PRECIOUS METALS

Silver prices highest in nearly seven years

Silver surged to the highest in almost seven years and gold continued its march toward a record on expectations there’ll be more stimulus to help the global economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Investors have flocked to the metals on surging demand for havens amid a resurgence in virus cases, slowing growth, negative real interest rates in the United States, flaring political tensions, and a weaker dollar. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Italian offices of Apple, Amazon focus of probe

Italy’s antitrust authority said it’s investigating Apple and Amazon after a local retailer complained they’d been banned from re-selling products on the online marketplace. The Italian offices of both companies were inspected Wednesday by authorities, according to a statement Wednesday. Apple and Amazon are suspected of unfairly curbing the sale of the iPhone maker’s Beats products by anyone other than official reseller members program. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Fiat Chrysler apparent next target in diesel-emissions scandal

Fiat Chrysler sites in Germany and Italy were raided by Frankfurt prosecutors as the Italian auto giant risks being dragged into the diesel-emissions scandal. The fraud probe is looking at people linked to ‘‘an international automaker,’’ which may be responsible for installing a defeat device in engines of the Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Jeep brands, Frankfurt prosecutors said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. Almost five years after a US probe into Volkswagen over the use of so-called defeat devices in its engines became public, the global auto industry is still struggling with allegations it dodged emission limits with its diesel cars. While VW and Daimler have settled criminal probes, Wednesday’s raids show that authorities haven’t yet put the issue aside. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Home sales up more than 20 percent in June

Americans stepped up their home purchases in June by a robust 20.7 percent after the pandemic had caused sales to crater in the previous three months. But the housing market could struggle to rebound further in the face of the resurgent viral outbreak and a shrinking supply of homes for sale. Sales of existing homes rose last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.72 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. Despite the sharp gain, purchases are still down 11.3 percent from a year ago, when homes had sold at an annual pace of 5.32 million. And Lawrence Yun, the Realtors’ chief economist, noted that sales remain roughly 20 percent below their pre-pandemic levels. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

OIL

Baker Hughes fears another round of lockdowns

Baker Hughes is bracing for a second wave of pandemic-induced lockdowns after the virus crippled economic activity around the world and compounded an historic oil bust. The world’s No. 2 oilfield services contractor said in a statement on Wednesday that worldwide economic contraction probably reached a nadir in the second quarter but warned that the outlook remains “extremely limited.” More than 100,000 American oil workers have lost their jobs since the downturn began in March, with service companies bearing the brunt. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REGULATION

SEC approves new rules reining in activist investors

US companies got a long-sought win Wednesday when the Securities and Exchange Commission approved rules that are expected to make it harder for activist investors to push for changes in corporate strategy. A big target of the SEC’s overhaul is firms such as Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co., which are paid by pension funds and other institutional investors to advise shareholders on how they should vote their stock. The companies— known as proxy advisory firms — have significant influence in whether activist campaigns succeed because investors often follow their recommendations in board elections. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOTWEAR

Birkenstock gives workers DAY OFF on election day

Sandal-maker Birkenstock said it would give its US employees a paid holiday for the Nov. 3 presidential election, joining a movement aimed at encouraging workers to show up at the polls. The company made the announcement on a conference call Wednesday with one of its high-profile customers, Bob Weir, a founding member of The Grateful Dead. Weir is also on the board of headcount.org which registers people to vote at rock concerts. Closely held Birkenstock, based in Germany, employs 200 in the United States. — BLOOMBERG NEWS