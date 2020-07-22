Pfizer, BioNTech reach $1.95 billion COVID-19 vaccine deal with US government

The agreement could allow the US to buy a large portion of the vaccine Pfizer plans to make through the end of 2021, and comes on top of the government’s vaccine contracts with AstraZeneca for 300 million doses, and Novavax for at least 100 million doses.

The government also has an option to acquire an additional 500 million doses of BNT162, as the vaccine candidate is called. It still must secure regulatory approval or authorization that Pfizer projects it may seek as early as October.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech will supply the federal government with 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine under a $1.95 billion deal announced Wednesday, the administration’s largest investment yet in a vaccine that has not been proven effective.

‘‘All of this runs a very high risk of excluding people in the developing world,’’ said Peter Lurie, president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest. ‘‘Basically, certain rich countries are snapping up the candidate vaccines. It may leave people, who by then are at higher risk, with no protection.’’

The US government is effectively paying an implied price of $19.50 per dose for the vaccine under the agreement, although the companies said Americans would receive the shots for free. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote in a note that agreements between the United Kingdom and GlaxoSmithKline imply a price of $10 a dose and a candidate from AstraZeneca appears to be priced at $3 to $4 per dose.

‘‘That’s not profit, it’s profiteering off a public health crisis,’’ Ben Wakana, executive director of Patients For Affordable Drugs, an advocacy group, said in a statement.

During a congressional hearing Tuesday, executives from several major pharmaceutical companies would not commit to providing the vaccines at no profit indefinitely, but several companies did say they would price them at a not-for-profit basis during the pandemic.

‘‘We recognize these are extraordinary times and our pricing will reflect that during the time of the pandemic. We’ll price our potential vaccine consistent with the urgent global health emergency that we’re facing,’’ John Young, chief business officer of Pfizer testified.

Through Operation Warp Speed, an effort to fast-track the development of coronavirus countermeasures, the US is investing billions of dollars to reduce the financial risk to companies of scaling up vaccine production before the products are proved to be safe and effective. Typically, companies wait for data before initiating large-scale manufacturing, but because of the urgent global need, they are making doses so that they can be ready the day they are shown effective.

The Pfizer contract is the fifth large vaccine investment by the US government to help support the research and development or pre-purchase of experimental vaccines, which have also gone to Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Novavax.

Pfizer plans to have 100 million doses of a vaccine available by the end of the year and produce 1.3 billion doses in 2021, suggesting that the US contract could tie up much of the supply the company plans to manufacture in the near future.