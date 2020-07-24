Goldman Sachs and Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement in 1MDB scandal

Goldman Sachs has agreed to a $3.9 billion settlement with Malaysia as it begins to put behind it a kleptocracy scandal that changed the course of politics in the country.

Malaysian prosecutors filed charges in 2018 against several Goldman units for their role in helping to raise billions of dollars for a sovereign wealth fund known as 1MDB that officials were later found to be using as a personal piggy bank. The scandal led to the ouster of Malaysia’s former prime minister, Najib Razak, and a far-reaching foreign bribery and corruption investigation by US prosecutors against the bank and the purported mastermind of the scheme, Malaysian financier Jho Low.