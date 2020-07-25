The week in business

As concerns mount about a potential wave of evictions this fall, Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday extended the state’s ban on evictions and foreclosures into mid-October, citing the ongoing health and economic crisis set off by the pandemic. The ban, which was set to expire Aug. 18, will remain in effect until Oct. 17, buying time for tenants as the state slowly starts to recover economically from the impact of COVID-19-related shutdowns. The measure blocks nearly all eviction cases from being filed in the state’s housing courts. In April, Massachusetts was one of many states to temporarily block evictions to help combat the spread of the coronavirus by ensuring that people could stay in their homes. In other states where such bans have ended, eviction cases have increased. Housing advocates and courts here have warned that Massachusetts could see as many as 20,000 cases filed when the ban ends, especially if the economy does not improve and the expanded unemployment benefits passed early in the pandemic wind down, as they are scheduled to do. That has prompted a broad campaign on the issue in recent weeks, with housing advocates and Democrats on Beacon Hill urging Baker to extend the moratorium — which under state law he can do for up to 90 days at a time. Tuesday’s move was a sign that Baker heard that call, said Lisa Owens, executive director of the Boston-based tenant advocacy group City Life/Vida Urbana. But landlord groups have argued the blanket freeze on evictions is especially harmful to small-property owners, who are now stuck between tenants who can’t, or won’t, pay rent and banks that expect them to keep up with the mortgage payments on their buildings. Some, such as the group MassLandlords, are seeking programs that would guarantee rents if tenants can’t pay due to COVID-19. Two landlords have filed lawsuits in state and federal courts seeking to overturn the moratorium, entirely, with hearings scheduled in the coming weeks. — TIM LOGAN and TRAVIS ANDERSEN

State wants Brooks Brothers to give back money as Haverhill plant closes

To help Brooks Brothers expand its manufacturing operations in Haverhill, state officials awarded the company $2.1 million in tax credits nearly six years ago. Now that the factory is being idled and 400 or so workers left without jobs, the Baker administration is asking for the state’s money back — all of it. Annamarie Kersten, of the state’s Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development, sent a letter on July 16 to Golden Fleece Manufacturing, a division of New York-based Brooks Brothers, to inform the company that state officials intend to “claw back” all of the $2.1 million in tax credits it received. Such a move is unusual: It has only previously happened twice in the state. Kersten wrote that the state wants the money back because of the company’s failure to comply with the job creation and job retention agreements established in the original tax deal signed in December 2014. The tussle over the tax credits is just one part of the bigger drama surrounding Brooks Brothers, a two-century-old name in the clothing business. The apparel retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month in Delaware after its Italian owner, Claudio Del Vecchio, previously couldn’t line up a buyer for the business, which has struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. The chain said it is closing about 50 of its US stores, including the one on State Street in Boston, by using bankruptcy to exit dozens of leases. — JON CHESTO

Hair and nail salons hurt the most during lockdown

Are you afraid for the future of your local Main Street? If not, maybe you should be. Survey results released on Thursday by the MassINC Polling Group show how certain sectors of the economy have been far more hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic than others. These sectors make up a preponderance of storefronts in village centers and urban neighborhoods across the state. The beauty industry — hair and nail salons, and the like — was the most affected, according to the statewide poll of nearly 1,900 small businesses, conducted within the past several weeks. Seventy percent of beauty businesses said their revenue dropped at least 50 percent in the first half of 2020, as compared to the same period last year; most of them were essentially closed by the state government for nearly three months. Close behind were restaurants and bars. Two-thirds, or 67 percent, said their sales were down at least 50 percent. Restaurants were limited to takeout and delivery for much of the spring, and bars still haven’t been allowed to reopen in the state. On average, 44 percent of all respondents said they had lost at least half of their sales, compared to the first six months of 2019. Other hard-hit sectors: health care (57 percent of businesses), retail (50 percent), and education (48 percent). In contrast, fewer than a third of construction companies, manufacturers, and nonprofits said their revenue had fallen by at least 50 percent. — JON CHESTO

Whole Foods workers file suit over Black Lives Matter masks

Whole Foods workers filed a federal class action lawsuit Monday against the grocery chain for discriminating against employees wearing Black Lives Matter face masks and asked the US District Court in Boston to prohibit the grocer from retaliating against them. Employees of Whole Foods Market in Cambridge and elsewhere started wearing masks printed with “Black Lives Matter” in June in solidarity with the movement following the death of George Floyd. Workers who wore the masks were sent home without pay, disciplined, and threatened with termination, according to the lawsuit. Whole Foods said the masks violate the company dress code. Savannah Kinzer, the employee who led the action at the River Street store in Cambridge, said she was fired Saturday after accumulating disciplinary points for choosing to walk off the job instead of removing her Black Lives Matter mask, among other infractions. “We have to expose the hypocrisy in this nation,” said Kinzer, one of 14 plaintiffs named in the suit from Cambridge; Bedford, N.H.; Berkeley, Calif.; and Seattle. “We can’t just keep going about our days living while others are surviving. We have to lift the veil over our eyes. It’s time.” A Whole Foods spokeswoman said that Black Lives Matter masks violate the company’s dress code, which prohibits visible slogans, logos, or advertising that aren’t company-related in order to ensure workers’ safety and keep the focus on customer service. “While we cannot comment on pending litigation, it is critical to clarify that no team members have been terminated for wearing Black Lives Matter face masks or apparel,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “Savannah Kinzer was separated from the company for repeatedly violating our time and attendance policy by not working her assigned shifts, reporting late for work multiple times in the past nine days, and choosing to leave during her scheduled shifts. It is simply untrue that she was separated from the company for wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask. As an employer we must uphold our policies in an equitable and consistent manner. Savannah had full understanding of our policies and was given a number of opportunities to comply.” — KATIE JOHNSTON