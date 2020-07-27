Long before hack, Twitter’s leaders knew of porous security

The breadth of personal data most of those workers could access is relatively limited — including such things as Internet Protocol addresses, e-mail addresses, and phone numbers — but it’s a starting point to snoop on or even hack an account, they said.

Twitter’s oversight over the 1,500 workers who reset accounts, review user breaches, and respond to potential content violations for the service’s 186 million daily users have been a source of recurring concern, the employees said.

Twitter has struggled for years to police the growing number of employees and contractors who have the ability to reset users’ accounts and override their security settings, a problem that CEO Jack Dorsey and the board were warned about multiple times since 2015, according to former employees with knowledge of the company’s security operations.

The controls were so porous that at one point in 2017 and 2018 some contractors made a kind of game out of creating bogus help-desk inquiries that allowed them to peek into celebrity accounts, including Beyonce’s, to track the stars’ personal data including their approximate locations gleaned from their devices’ IP addresses, two of the former employees said.

Concerns about Twitter’s ability to protect user data deepened this month after hackers hijacked the accounts of some of its most famous users, including political leaders, business titans and celebrities, as part of an apparent cryptocurrency scam. The pressure on Twitter to protect its users isn’t limited to the personal data it collects on them — which is minimal compared to some other social media sites — but extends to the influence its users wield, especially world leaders or the political dissidents who oppose them.

While federal and internal investigations are ongoing, Twitter has said that hackers somehow duped employees to gain access to the hacked accounts.

The attackers contacted at least one Twitter employee over the phone in an effort to obtain security information that would help them access Twitter’s internal user-support tools, according to people familiar with the investigation. Twitter required employees to take an online security training course last week, which covered a number of phishing techniques including phone calls, the people added. A Twitter spokeswoman said the company conducts regular security training ‘‘in line with our commitment to protecting the privacy and security of the people we serve.’’

The spokeswoman disputed the former employees’ characterization of the company’s oversight of user accounts, while claiming the company has tools to ‘‘stay ahead of threats as they evolve.’’ Twitter is consistently improving its security apparatus with new tools, she said, and cited recent privacy-related programs that have bolstered user protections, including new employee training.

She confirmed that Twitter’s oversight of user accounts includes 1,500 full-time employees and contractors, but said ‘‘we have no indication that the partners we work with on customer service and account management played a part here,’’ referring to Twitter’s recent account breach.

Employees and contractors have access only to the tools they need to do their jobs, which includes permissions to execute password resets to accounts, the spokeswoman said. Access also comes with ‘‘extensive security training and managerial oversight,’’ she said.

Dorsey, addressing the recent hack, told investors this week that the company ‘‘fell behind, both in our protections against social engineering of our employees and restrictions on our internal tools.’’

In the July 15 attack, 130 accounts were compromised — including those belonging to Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk — and account data was stolen from eight of those, Twitter said without identifying the accounts. Tweets were sent from the hijacked accounts promising followers who sent Bitcoin to a specific address would be paid back double — or their support would contribute to pandemic relief efforts. Twitter acknowledged that several of its employees were the targets of a malicious campaign to acquire credentials for its internal system, ‘‘only available to our internal supports team,’’ according to a July 17 statement.

An obscure hacking collective that is devoted to buying and selling short and clever Twitter and Instagram usernames has claimed to have been involved in the attack, which is being investigated by the FBI.